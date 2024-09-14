1 dead, 6 injured in crash near Princeton

One person is dead and six others were injured in a crash near Princeton Saturday afternoon.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report, a Buick Lesabre was going east on Highway 95 in Greenbush Township when it crossed over the center line and hit a Chevy Equinox.

The driver of the Buick, 36-year-old Ulysses Stephen Chase, died as a result of the crash. Three other passengers in the Buick suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A 63-year-old woman driving the Equinox suffered life-threatening injuries, while two passengers had non-life-threatening injuries.