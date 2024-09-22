1 arrested in Brooklyn Park shooting with serious injuries

A person was seriously injured in a shooting in Brooklyn Park Saturday evening.

According to police, officers were called to a home on the 8400 block of Adair Avenue North on a report of a shooting around 6:34 p.m.

There, they found a person with serious gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to the hospital.

A suspect was found at the scene and arrested. Officers also recovered a firearm.

Police have not identified the age or gender of either person. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out for more information.