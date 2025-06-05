Gamers wanting a Nintendo Switch should expect long lines at area retail stores

Gamers lined up at stores across the Twin Cities metro area overnight for the Nintendo Switch 2.

In Roseville, a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer saw dozens of people in line at Best Buy on Thursday, with some of them saying they got in line starting Wednesday morning.

“I’ve been a gamer by whole life – came at 8 a.m. to get my console,” said Todd Lough.

The Switch 2 packs a sharper screen, better graphics and a new feature which allows gamers to chat with friends by pushing a button. Nintendo says it is expecting to sell 15,000,000 Switch 2’s during the next year.

A spokesperson for Best Buy says over 500 systems were sold Wednesday night in Roseville alone.

Meanwhile, customers were able to pre-order the device on April 24 from Target. It sold out in hours, and gamers were lined up early Thursday at the Roseville Target location to be among the first inside when doors open.

Customers will be given a ticket to get inside the electronics department to buy one device only.

The new gaming device is a much-needed boost in customers to both locally based companies, who have cited tariffs as a reason for lowering sales expectations for this year.

