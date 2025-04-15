Why North Dakota Is the Spring Road Trip Destination You Didn’t Know You Needed

The world is filled with so many remarkable historic landmarks, gorgeous landscapes, and breathtaking city views that it seems impossible to mark everything off our bucket lists. However, while some dream of exploring the seas in the Netherlands, indulging in Italy’s incredible cuisine, or sightseeing through the City of Love, there are so many beautiful spots right here in the United States.

One is North Dakota — a hidden gem that’s known for being one of the friendliest and safest destinations in the country, according to the ND Tourism website. It’s also particularly attractive for road trips, and spring is the perfect time to venture to North Dakota for its many attractions.

The North Dakota Tourism Division (NDTD) recently shared insider information, highlighting the best routes for road trips and the abundance of things to do along the way for the ideal multi-day getaway. Below are their recommended journeys and the stops that will truly make the trip unforgettable.

Highway 2 – The Hi-LineDay 1: The first suggested route is traveling along Highway 2, known as The High-Line, which stretches from the North Dakota border to Glacier National Park. It’s the northernmost crossing in the U.S., and its natural beauty is like no other. NDTD proposed that visitors start their trip in Grand Forks and travel along the Greenway, which features 2,200 acres of open land, parks, a campground, multiple golf and disc golf courses, fishing, and over 20 miles of walking trails, as per The Greenway ‘s website.

They also spotlighted the area’s legendary candy shop, Widman’s, urging travelers to treat themselves to their famous chocolate-covered potato chips. To conclude the day, guests can check out the Geographical Center of North America Monument in Rugby – which has long been debated over whether it’s the true center of the continent (via CBS News ) — before relaxing by the nearby Devil’s Lake.

Day 2: If you select this route, you can then make your way west to Minot, home of the Scandinavian Heritage Park, where, per the Scandinavian Heritage Association ‘s website, guests can discover remembrances and replicas of the five Scandinavian and Nordic countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden). Your day can continue at the Roosevelt Park Zoo, located right in town. According to TripAdvisor, it is the oldest zoo in North Dakota, established in 1921.

The North Dakota Military Museum will also be a sight to see after its $60 million build is complete in 2029. According to the North Dakota Monitor, construction begins in 2025 as an expansion of the Heritage Center on the Capitol Grounds in Bismarck, and visitors are eager to see the end result.

Day 3: Finish your three-day trek through North Dakota by visiting Lake Sakakawea — the third-largest man-made reservoir in the nation, per North Dakota Parks & Recreation — near New Town. Follow this with a trip to the Three Affiliated Tribes Museum to learn about and honor the tribes of the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara people, as noted on the National Park Service website.

Other prominent locations to consider during your travels are the Fort Buford State Historic Site, built in 1866 and formerly a major military supply depot (via the State Historical Society of North Dakota ), and Fort Union Trading Post, a vital fur trading post on the Upper Missouri River between 1828 and 1867 (via ND Tourism), both in Williston.

Interstate 94Day 1: There are many different directions in North Dakota that are worth the drive. Another route that NDTD noted is the path along I-94. When traveling this way, visitors can explore Downtown Fargo, filled with delicious eateries, entertainment, and novelty stores, as listed on the Fargo-Moorehead website. You can also venture to the Roger Maris Museum, featuring a 70-foot display case with memorabilia of the MLB star’s stand-out career, which included breaking the legendary Babe Ruth’s home run record in a single season with 61 homers in 1961 (via ND Tourism). Day 2: You’d certainly look forward to Day 2 of this journey, as it would include visiting the world’s largest buffalo statue, Dakota Thunder (26 feet tall and weighing 60 tons, as per Discover Jamestown ). Guests can then carry on to the North American Bison Discovery Center, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, which provides all the information you’d ever want to know about the bison restoration, according to their website.

The town’s Frontier Village is also a major hotspot for tourists, as guests can enjoy stagecoach rides and other attractions, including direct access to the aforementioned buffalo monument (via Frontier Village End ). Next stop: Bismarck. North Dakota’s capital and the location of the previously mentioned North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum. End the day with a scenic trip to Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park — the oldest state park in North Dakota — in Mandan and take some snapshots of the astonishing views of the nearly 120-year-old grounds.

Day 3: Folks are encouraged to continue their journey down the 32-mile stretch of the Enchanted Highway just off I-94 near Dickinson, which features large man-made sculptures along the roadway (via TripAdvisor ). According to the press release, Gary Greff is the local artist behind the metal artwork. Consider dropping into the Dickinson Museum Center next, which has 11 full-scale dinosaur skeletons inside and outside of the venue, per ND Tourism.

Other can’t-miss stops: Theodore Roosevelt National Park, where the former president hunted bison in 1883 (via National Park Service); Maah Daah Hey Trail, a 144-mile length through the state’s Badlands (via ND Tourism); and eating at Theodore’s Dining Room inside the Rough Riders Hotel in Medora.

Highway 5Day 1: The third and final route that NDTD endorses is traveling along North Dakota’s northern border, Highway 5. You can begin in Pembina at the northeastern tip of the state and visit the Pembina State Museum. From there, head to the Icelandic State Park in Cavalier, which has the state’s first nature preserve along the Tongue River, as per North Dakota State Parks and Recreation. Day 2: Your voyage can continue through Pembina Gorge, a recreation area offering horseback riding, canoeing, kayaking, cross-country skiing, and more, which are listed on the ND Tourism website. Another spot popular with tourists is Frost Fire Park, which is gearing up for warm-weather activities like summer theater and downhill mountain biking. Day 3: For the perfect finish to your three-day road trip, visit the Turtle Mountain Chippewa Heritage Center in Belcourt, which shares the history of the Turtle Mountain Band of the Chippewa people. You can also take a drive to the Turtle Mountain Scenic Byway, which takes you through 53 miles of forested hills in north-central North Dakota (via ND Tourism). Lastly, wind down at the International Peace Garden, which includes 2,400 acres of gardens and a world-class cacti and succulent Conservatory (via TripAdvisor ).

These are just some possible itineraries when visiting North Dakota, but much more can be found on the ND Tourism website, as well as places to stay and other guides for your trip. Also, be sure to follow North Dakota’s social media channels for updates on what’s happening in the area to better plan your journey.

Read More

Copyright 2025 Travelbinger