West Virginia Falling Behind: The Most and Least Educated States Ranked

With an incredibly impressive 45.20 percent of individuals aged 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree, Massachusetts is the clear frontrunner in education compared to West Virginia, which sits 2.1 times lower at 21.80 percent.

This is according to the latest data study at WalletHub that determined the country’s most and least educated states in 2023. They compared the 50 states by examining eighteen metrics covering two key indicators: “educational attainment” and “quality of education.”

To determine a state’s level of education, WalletHub looked at the percentage of adults aged 25 and older with a high school diploma or higher. The quality of education was determined by looking at factors such as the school system’s rating, the average quality of universities, recognized blue ribbon schools, average test scores, graduation rates, and racial and gender gaps.

Study Findings

According to WalletHub’s report on America’s most and least educated states, Massachusetts is the most educated state, while West Virginia is the least. The report found a large disparity between the most and least educated states.

Virginia has an educational score of 67.33 points on the 100-point scale. In comparison, Mississippi has a score of only 25.64 points. Additionally, the quality of education varies widely from state to state. While Florida ranks 3rd overall for quality of education, South Dakota ranks 40th.

While Montana ranked first for having the highest percentage of high-school diploma holders, California came in last, despite receiving a high quality of education rating. Regarding educational attainment, Maryland (#5) greatly outperforms Oklahoma (#43).

Each state received a total score based on a 100-point scale, with 100 points being “most educated.” The states are ranked from most to least educated:

Massachusetts – 83.03 Maryland – 76.73 Connecticut – 72.06 Vermont – 71.40 Colorado – 69.30 New Jersey – 68.85 Virginia – 67.33 New Hampshire – 67.20 Minnesota – 63.98 Utah – 63.31 Washington – 63.12 Rhode Island – 58.61 Delaware – 58.05 New York – 57.25 Oregon – 57.22 Illinois – 57.20 Hawaii – 55.97 Maine – 55.94 Montana – 54.99 Wisconsin – 54.52 Florida- 53.26 Nebraska – 52.24 North Dakota – 52.11 Wyoming- 51.64 Kansas- 51.39 North Carolina – 51.30 Michigan – 50.41 California – 49.08 Alaska – 48.82 Pennsylvania – 48.78 Iowa – 48.06 Georgia – 47.87 Missouri – 47.31 Ohio – 46.39 South Dakota – 46.34 Idaho – 46.18 Arizona – 44.37 Indiana – 42.60 South Carolina – 42.09 Tennessee – 41.16 Texas – 40.14 New Mexico – 36.99 Kentucky – 35.70 Nevada – 35.70 Oklahoma – 35.32 Alabama – 34.46 Arkansas – 30.87 Louisiana – 27.36 Mississippi – 25.64 West Virigina – 22.40

State Funding for Education

The State Higher Education Executive Officers Association (SHEEO) recently released a report showing that state funding for public higher education in the 2023 fiscal year increased 6.6% from the previous year to $112.3 billion, marking the second time it has topped $100 billion.

Of the state’s funding, 49% went to four-year institutions and 22% to two-year colleges. An additional 13.2%, meanwhile, was devoted to financial aid, while 11.4% supported research initiatives as well as hospital and agriculture expansion and medical schools. 3.4% went to other uses, such as private institution and agency funding.

The boost in funding is primarily attributed to 38 states increasing their support for higher education, with 14 of them seeing increases of 10% or more, including Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Hawaii, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia.

Five states reported decreased state funding, and Washington, D.C. reported decreases, with Connecticut experiencing the most significant decrease at 9.2% from the last fiscal year.

Jennie E. Brand, Professor of Sociology and Statistics and Director of the California Center for Population Research believes state investment in higher education is a long-term strategy.

“We need greater investment in higher education – such as building more colleges and making them more affordable – to meet student demand for education and meet employer demand for more educated and skilled workers,” she commented.

“As we know that education is associated with far-ranging benefits, such as better health and more social and political participation, and less reliance on social assistance, we benefit collectivity from a more educated population.”

This article was produced by TPR Teaching and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wealth of Geeks