Upper Midwest braces for blizzard, nearly 2 feet of snow

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A wide swath of the Upper Midwest braced Tuesday for a historic winter storm that was expected to bury parts of the region in nearly 2 feet of snow and bring blizzard conditions.

The storm was to begin around midday and continue through Thursday morning, dumping heavy snow over parts of the Dakotas, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.

The system took direct aim at the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, where up to 23 inches of snow was forecast. More than a foot of snow was expected in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The National Weather Service described it as a “historic three-day winter storm” that would cause life-threatening travel disruptions.

