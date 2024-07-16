Tornado hits Des Moines, weather service confirms. No injuries reported

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A tornado hit Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, the National Weather Serviced confirmed.

No injuries had been reported in Des Moines as of early Monday evening, according to Des Moines police. But the agency said on social media that it is responding to calls about several utility poles that apparently snapped in two, as well as downed wire.

The National Weather Service reported that the storm moved east after hitting the Des Moines area.

East central Iowa and northwestern Illinois were under a tornado watch through Monday.

