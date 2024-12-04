The Cheapest and Most Expensive States To Charge an EV in 2024

We’ve all seen them — silent, sleek, no exhaust pipe. Electric vehicles are popping up almost everywhere, and many towns and cities nationwide are introducing charging stations.

However, as EVs gain popularity, charging costs become a practical concern for current and prospective owners.

A recent TexasElectricityRatings.com report says several factors determine states’ cost to charge an EV; the report factors in home charging costs and estimated charging station rates to calculate estimated expenses.

Not all U.S. states have the same access to affordable charging networks. For example, fast-charging an EV in Hawaii costs $0.60 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) but only $0.17 in Nebraska.

Before buying, check out the cheapest and most expensive states to charge an EV.

Cheapest States To Charge an EV

Many factors affect the cost of charging an EV. The cheapest states often have low demand and slower charging points, while energy-producing states have lower energy costs.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, there are over 192,000 charging ports nationwide, with approximately 1,000 more added weekly.

For EV owners in these states, driving in certain areas will be far more affordable than in other regions.

Nebraska

Nebraska is one of the cheapest places to charge an EV, with an average cost of $0.17 per kWh. The state imports large amounts of coal and has major rail hubs that transport fuel efficiently.

The state is also a major wind energy producer, generating large amounts of clean energy. Its low residential energy demand also lowers the costs of home charging.

Mississippi

Mississippi EV drivers will pay an average of $0.22 per kWh at charging points across the state. The southern state is a major coal importer through its major rail hubs, which produce excess energy, keeping electricity costs down.

Demand for EVs is also low, which, combined with energy availability, means drivers can save money.

North Dakota

North Dakota is one of the cheapest states to charge an EV, at $0.29 per kWh, and has a deficient demand for charging.

The northern state also produces natural gas, coal, and wind. It makes enough energy to power its local industrial and residential consumption, which helps to keep energy costs down.

Iowa

Iowa EV drivers pay around $0.29 per kWh, making the state one of the cheapest places in the U.S. to charge their EVs.

Iowa is a major producer of wind energy, and its demand is low compared to charging points. Public charging points also charge less than more expensive points.

South Dakota

South Dakota has a low demand for EVs, which keeps its few public charging stations cheap. Home charging points will run drivers around $0.12 per kWh, one of the most affordable in the country.

The state also produces renewable energy, keeping the cost of energy down and making charging points affordable to drivers.

Louisiana

Louisiana is one of the cheapest places for EV drivers to charge their vehicles. The state has a low demand for EVs, and average home charging rates run around $0.11 per kWh.

The southern state is also a major natural gas producer. Its efficient pipelines run fuel throughout the state to its beautiful cities, keeping energy costs low.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma is one of the cheapest states in the U.S. to charge an EV, mainly due to the low demand and low energy cost.

The state is one of the largest wind energy and natural gas-producing countries in the U.S. This keeps energy costs at one of the lowest rates in the country and drives EV charging costs down to $0.11 per kWh for the average home charging.

Washington

Washington is one of the most affordable states for charging an EV. Its cities have a high demand for charging stations, and supplies are cheap and plentiful.

The state’s hydroelectric dams produce cheap, reliable, clean energy, keeping electricity costs low for most of the state.

Most Expensive States To Charge an EV

In some states, charging an EV will cost more than twice the price in other states. From home charging costs to out-of-control fuel prices, there are many reasons why these states are more expensive for EV drivers.

States that rely heavily on imported fuel charge more for their charging points. Faster chargers require more energy and cost more. In some states, EV charging costs reflect the need for a stronger charging network. Prices may become more competitive and affordable as the U.S. moves toward potentially having more EV chargers than gas stations. Below are the most expensive states in which to charge an EV.

Hawaii

Hawaii is the most expensive state for charging an EV. The state is very energy-dependent, and fast charging costs around $0.60 per kWh.

Imported petroleum meets roughly four-fifths of the state’s energy needs. Exporters ship fuel to the islands by tanker, keeping fuel costs high. Demand for EVs is also high, propelling prices far above average.

West Virginia

West Virginia is another expensive state in which to fuel an EV. Drivers can expect to pay upwards of $0.54 per kWh to charge their vehicles.

The state’s energy costs are low, but demand for EVs is lower. Home chargers and charging points are expensive.

Connecticut

Connecticut EV drivers will pay $0.53 per kWh and a high home charge cost. The state has one of the highest demands for EVs in the country.

The high number of EV drivers keeps the demand for charging points high. The state also has higher energy costs.

Arizona

Arizona EV drivers will pay roughly $0.53 per kWh to charge their vehicles. Demand for EV vehicles is relatively low in most regions, but in cities, the car’s popularity is increasing the need for charging points.

Drivers have to travel long distances, and charging points must be efficient, making them more costly. Fuel costs are also higher in states with lower EV charging costs.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts is one of the most expensive states for charging an EV. Drivers pay around $0.52 per kWh to use a charging point.

New England states such as Massachusetts rely heavily on natural gas. Few gas pipelines enter the region because of its mountainous and remote geography. These factors combine to keep EV charging prices high in some of the safest cities in the U.S.

Kentucky

Kentucky EV drivers pay around $0.52 per kWh to charge their vehicles. This is because demand is higher in the cities, and charging stations generally have higher charging capabilities.

The cost of charging points is also high, keeping the average price in stations and businesses high. Home charging costs remain low because of relatively low energy costs.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island is one of the most expensive states for EV charging because of its high demand and electricity costs. Like most of the region, the lack of fuel pipelines creates a bottleneck in energy.

Charging stations have efficient charging capabilities but are generally more expensive. EV drivers in Rhode Island can expect to pay around $0.51 per kWh.

California

California is an expensive state in which to charge an EV because of the high demand and high energy prices. EV drivers in California will pay nearly $0.50 per kWh to charge their vehicles.

The Golden State’s massive population and industrial economy use a lot of energy, keeping electricity and energy costs at some of the highest in the nation. San Diego is also one of the greenest cities in the U.S.

