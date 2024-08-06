The CE Shop Releases ‘5 Tips to Evolve With the New Real Estate Era’ Guide to Jumpstart Continuing Education

The CE Shop encourages adult students to seize the opportunity to complete continuing education and stay ahead in the industry and the evolving workforce

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2024 / The CE Shop has gathered top insider tips from real estate agents, home inspectors, mortgage loan originators, and real property appraisers to help professionals advance their careers. They also highlight the importance of pursuing continuing education (CE) sooner rather than later.

In today’s new real estate era, gaining a competitive edge and completing CE in a timely fashion is crucial for effectively serving clients.

Technological advancements, innovative opportunities, and an evolving industry require continuous skill development to meet the demands of today’s market and increasingly-savvy customers. This dynamic environment underscores the necessity for lifelong learning. Adult learners who proactively engage in continuing education not only enhance their current job performance but also position themselves as valuable assets for their clientele and real estate industry partners. Real estate transactions involve a collaborative effort, and education helps bridge connections between different professions while boosting confidence.

“We recognize the unique challenges faced by adult learners, including balancing work, family, and education,” stated Dan Harris, CRO & President of The CE Shop. “Our education and professional development courses are developed to offer the support and flexibility needed to succeed and stay ahead of their competition. There is no need to wait until the last minute when valuable content is available to use today.”

Click here to download “5 Tips to Evolve With the New Real Estate Era,” a guide for the real estate agents, home inspectors, mortgage loan originators, and real property appraisers of today.

As a reminder, continuing education is required to maintain licensure but can accelerate and re-inspire career success. This year, many states still have deadlines for the professions serving the real estate industry to complete their CE:

Mortgage Loan Origination: All states require continuing education completion this year.

Real Property Appraisal: Alaska, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Wisconsin

Home Inspection: Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Virginia, West Virginia

Real Estate: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming

