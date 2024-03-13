The CE Shop Helps Go-Getters Launch a Career with the New South Dakota 116-Hour Real Estate Broker Associate Pre-Licensing Course

Coursework can be completed in as little as a few weeks to get on the path toward a reliable source of income and a flexible schedule with a career in real estate.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / The real estate market is picking up speed in South Dakota and it’s a great time to become a real estate agent. The CE Shop has education for professionals at every point in their careers, whether they need a successful career jumpstart or to amplify success for seasoned agents. The first step to getting licensed is to complete the South Dakota Pre-Licensing education.

With multiple real estate education packages from The CE Shop to choose from for South Dakotans, students find starting with a package that adds exam prep and post-licensing coursework works best, helping to prepare students for the entire career lifecycle. Students can add additional professional development courses with ProPath, which offers several a-la-carte and bundled packages for the working professional, to ensure success and gain intel that would usually take months or years to obtain through trial and error. Check out the South Dakota course catalog here.

Indeed.com states that real estate agents in South Dakota make an average base salary of $76,176 annually, so entering the market now, while housing costs are dropping, means that more people will be buying homes and needing a well-educated real estate agent.

The CE Shop provides an industry-best education, with streamlined and flexible learning and features that include mobile-friendly access, clear course progress, and customer support seven days a week, so that students can feel confident that The CE Shop is offering the easiest path to career growth and state-approved coursework.

Our Pre-Licensing Courses are state-approved and 100% online for convenience. We cover everything future real estate agents need to know, from both a national and state perspective, based on South Dakota’s candidate handbook. Rather than requiring a textbook, we provide content through our course resources as students need it. Download any resource in the course to keep it as a quick reference study guide.

Learn more about The CE Shop and their South Dakota real estate offerings, see a demo, and get career resources here.

The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with online mortgage, real estate, home inspection, and appraisal courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they’re veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

