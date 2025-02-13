Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota won’t seek reelection, dealing blow to Democrats’ hopes to take Senate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota said Thursday that she won’t seek reelection, dealing a blow to her fellow Democrats’ hopes of retaking the Senate in 2026.

Smith made the announcement in a video posted to social media, setting off what’s sure to be a scramble by potential candidates in both major political parties to fill her open seat.

Democrats already faced an uphill battle in trying to regain control of the Senate, where Republicans have a 53-47 majority that has enabled them to confirm President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees. Smith’s retirement will deprive Democrats of an incumbent as they try to recruit candidates for races in states that will likely be tougher for them to win.

While no Republican has won statewide office in Minnesota since 2006, a couple came close in 2022, and the traditionally Democratic state has become increasingly competitive in recent years.

The 66-year-old Smith said she wants to spend more time with her family after 20 years of work in the public sector.

Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., speaks at the Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing for Scott Bessent, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be Secretary of the Treasury, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ben Curtis

“This decision is not political. It is entirely personal,” Smith said. “But it’s not lost on me that our country is in need of strong, progressive leadership right now, maybe more than ever.”

Smith said she plans to use the two years left in her term working to represent Minnesota’s interests in the Senate without having to worry about running for reelection. But she also said there are Democratic leaders who are ready to step up.

“We have a deep bench of political talent in Minnesota, a group of leaders that are more than ready to pick up the work and carry us forward,” she said. “And I’m excited to make room for them to move forward.”

Smith was Minnesota’s lieutenant governor when Gov. Mark Dayton appointed her to complete the term of Sen. Al Franken, who resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations. She took office in January 2018 and kept the seat when she faced voters in the general election that November. She went on to win a full six-year term in 2020.

She had previously worked as chief of staff to Dayton and Minneapolis Mayor R.T. Rybak and was an executive with Planned Parenthood of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

This story has been corrected to show that no Republican, not no Democrat, has won statewide office in Minnesota since 2006.

