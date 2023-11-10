Plug It In, Turn It On, Drive It Off: Best U.S. Cities for Electric Vehicle Ownership

Electric car sales in the United States skyrocketed from 0.2 percent of total car sales in 2011 to 4.6 percent in 2021. S&P Global Mobility forecasts electric vehicle sales in the US could reach 40 or even top 50 percent of total passenger car sales by 2030.

As the global transition from gas-powered cars to electric vehicles continues to pick up steam, the dilemma of running out of gas on an abandoned highway has given way to running out of charging stations in Newark, New Jersey. While sales of electric vehicles continue to be strong, the infrastructure required to maintain and fuel those vehicles remains distressingly variable from region to region.

According to a survey conducted by Roof Gnome, five U.S. cities stand out as the top destinations for drivers who have invested in EVs and seek locations that have also embraced the new green technology.

The cities on the shortlist not only provide a generous supply of EV charging stations but also offer economic incentives for EV conversion and other eco-friendly upgrades.

Top Five U.S. Cities For Electric Vehicle Owners

Proximity to EV charging stations alone may not be enough incentive for a major relocation, but these cities also happen to offer a high quality of life, substantial employment opportunities, and other enticements.

San Diego, California

Three out of the five cities on the EV-friendly shortlist are located in California, a state well-known for its commitment to the environment.

San Diego ranks at the top overall because it offers 46 EV charging stations per 100,000 residents, the 34th highest in the U.S. For EV owners, the number and proximity of charging stations is an extremely important consideration.

San Diego also tied for first place in the number of EV laws and incentives on the books, with 202. These laws and incentive programs not only encourage the installation and maintenance of EV charging states but also provide economic benefits and tax breaks for new EV owners.

The city’s focus on solar panel technology, which may be used to recharge EVs in the near future, also helped it earn the top spot.

Houston, Texas

While the Roof Gnome survey did not provide specific data on Houston’s EV charging resources, it did reveal the city’s growing interest in solar energy, especially roof-installed solar panels for power generation.

Houston ranks first in the number of solar panel programs and government-sponsored incentives. It also has lower-than-average residential electricity costs, which is an incentive for EV owners who prefer to recharge overnight in their own homes.

Long commute times and a higher percentage of household income spent on gas also make the prospect of owning an electric vehicle or hybrid more appealing.

Irvine, California

Irvine, California, is renowned for its high concentration of technology industries, research facilities, and higher education institutions. It’s not surprising that the city ranks first in the number of EV charging stations, with 212 per 100,00 residents.

The city also has 30 state-level solar panel programs and green incentives for residents and businesses. Car insurance premiums are among the lowest in the country, 0.43% of monthly household income.

New York, New York

For a large metropolis, New York City is actually very receptive toward private EV ownership among residents or visitors. 108 laws and incentives promote the adoption of electric vehicles and other ecologically friendly technology.

New York also has a significant amount of potential solar energy from rooftop collection panels. Long commute times and a push towards electric public transportation provide incentives for incoming residents who seek a cleaner form of personal transportation for work or pleasure.

Los Angeles, California

The city of Los Angeles has taken advantage of its abundant sunshine by investing heavily in solar energy panels that can provide power for EV chargers. The city has 47 EV chargers per 100,000 residents and the second-highest annual solar energy potential.

Los Angeles also features a significant number of hybrid or fully electric vehicle repair shops at 1 per 300,000 residents.

Access to replacement parts and specialized maintenance is an important consideration for EV owners since authorized repair stations can be limited or non-existent in certain regions of the U.S.

Cities Just Missing The Charts

Several U.S. cities just missed the survey’s shortlist but are deserving of honorable mention. They include Colorado Springs, Colorado; Fort Collins, Colorado; San Antonio, Texas, San Francisco, California; and Chicago, Illinois.

Number of EV Charging Stations

Three cities top the list of most EV charging stations per 100,000 residents: Irvine, California; Bellevue, Washington; and Atlanta, Georgia. A higher number of EV charging stations not only demonstrates a city’s commitment to alternative energy but also provides EV owners with a better sense of security.

Dr. Mashrur “Ronnie” Chowdhury, Eugene Douglas Mays Professor of Transportation Clemson University, explains, “Electric vehicles (EVs) in the current market have varying driving ranges. It can be as low as 120 miles or as high as 350 miles, and anything in between. So, long-distance EV driving is still dependent on the availability of widespread charging infrastructure across the U.S.

According to the Alternative Fuels Data Center (AFDC), the infrastructure for charging EVs has increased, and it now has a better spread across the U.S. in different states. However, there are still some places where charging infrastructure is scarce.

For example, parts of Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming still have large gaps between consecutive charging stations.

However, based on the growth of EV charging infrastructure in recent years, these gaps should be overcome soon, and EVs will become a feasible mode of travel across the country, especially with the high driving range EVs such as the Tesla Models.”

Lowest Average Electricity Costs

While electricity may be less expensive to produce and store than gasoline, the cost per fueling is not completely zero. EV owners should consider cities with the lowest average electricity costs to see maximum benefits.

Seattle, Washington; Bellevue, Washington; and Naperville, Illinois, have the lowest residential electric bills.

Reggie Bennett, Instructor Automotive Technologies, MSTB Division, NOVA/Alexandria Campus, Northern Virginia Community College, says, “I would say the three biggest factors besides initial cost and range issues would be the cost of ownership, cargo/passenger space, and HVAC system effectiveness.

Location has a lot to do with the cost of electricity and reduced range when battery energy must be used to heat or cool the vehicle cabin.”

EV Laws And Incentives

California leads the United States in terms of EV laws and incentive programs, and five California cities topped the survey: San Francisco, Sacramento, Fresno, San Diego, and Los Angeles.

Don MacKenzie, Associate Professor, Civil & Environmental Engineering at The University of Washington explains, “The U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center has a searchable database of incentives and laws related to all sorts of alternative fuels and vehicles, including EVs.

“You can enter a state, the technology you’re interested in, and the type of policy and search. Many incentives are likely to go away in the future, but it is hard to say exactly when.”

The electric vehicle industry as a whole is still in flux as current drivers weigh the pros and cons of making the transition. Much of the future of the EV market depends on more states implementing economic incentives, cities improving charge station infrastructure, and manufacturers incorporating newer technology.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Copyright 2023 Wealth of Geeks