North Dakota Tops Studies for Happiness and Quality of Life. What Is Their Secret?

When the United States Census Bureau released its census data for 2020, North Dakota ranked as the nation’s fourth fastest-growing state with little notice. Some may attribute the state’s explosion in population to recent developments in technology that allowed horizontal underground drilling. Unemployment fell to record lows, and for a while, North Dakota marked the second highest oil production after Texas.

In hindsight, the nearly 16% increase in population from 2010 to 2020 was much more than job growth due to an oil boom.

Over the past four years, the Peace Garden State has continued to quietly top studies for happiness and quality of life. What draws people to North Dakota, and why are its residents so happy?

Work

North Dakota currently estimates 30,000 open jobs, ranging from blue-collar industries to specialized and technical fields. While the Bakken Formation — a subterranean rock formation containing oil reserves — contributes significantly to job creation, the region offers numerous work opportunities beyond oil and gas. Despite career paths, North Dakotans are discovering healthy work-life balance.

A 2023 SelectSoftware Reviews study ranks North Dakota third for states with the happiest employees, citing a short average commute of less than eighteen minutes and an average annual wage of $47,400.

John W. Suter, Communications and Technology Specialist for McKenzie County, says, “The fast-growing economy is attracting more people and amenities to our rural area, fostering growth and development. Despite this growth, Watford City still has that “small-town” feel with a strong sense of community and connection among residents, leading to exceptional community support. The combination of natural beauty, economic growth, and close-knit community truly sets Watford City apart.”

State of Happiness

Amerisleep ranks North Dakota as the U.S.’s happiest state. Researchers analyzed 17 factors influencing happiness, grouping them under health, income, work-life balance, and environment. While North Dakota scored well in many categories, Amerisleep cites its income growth alongside its open spaces and natural beauty.

Destiny Meyer, Communications Specialist for Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation points out, “North Dakota has a lot of things to offer for those living in the state. There are many career opportunities, beautiful landscapes with wide open spaces, and a sense of community. It may seem like a small state, but North Dakota has many different communities that are willing to grow and take care of people.”

She elaborates on her town. “Medora is a special place for several reasons. It is a small town, but due to its status as a tourist destination, many different people from around the world visit and work here seasonally. The beauty of the badlands, the people of the town, and the rich history make it special for me. There is no better place to find peace, friendship, and belonging than Medora.”

Livability

A 2024 Pink Storage study ranks North Dakota as the best state to live in, using 16 criteria within four primary categories: economy, childcare and education, crime rate, and housing affordability.

Suter says, “Moving to Watford City means more than just enjoying the great outdoors; it involves becoming an integral part of our vibrant and welcoming community. As the area prospers economically, our commitment to embracing everyone who moves here makes it an extraordinary home where individuals from all backgrounds can thrive and find a sense of belonging.

“With excellent career opportunities in industries such as energy, healthcare, and education, an outstanding school system that supports and nurtures our youth, quality medical services that ensure the well-being of all residents, and ample daycare options for working families, Watford City offers a high overall quality of life. The town also boasts a range of recreational activities, community events, and cultural experiences that bring people together. Watford City is truly a place where anyone would dream of living, growing, and making lifelong connections.”

Family

A 2024 WalletHub study ranks North Dakota as the second-best state for raising a family. The study notes housing affordability, beautiful scenery, and the cost and availability of childcare.

Matt Schanandore, Executive Director for Mandan Progress Organization and Visit Mandan, shares, “Mandan is unique because it is the epicenter of fun and event experiences for North Dakota. We pride ourselves on being the place where people want to come to have fun and enjoy legendary experiences. Since its inception, Mandan has always been at the forefront of creating community festivals. With the Rodeo and Mandan Independence Day Parade in their 145th year, Mandan knows how to celebrate and create memorable experiences.”

Beyond its community festivals, Mandan has many lovely parks and trails for walking and biking along the Missouri River. The area boasts a rich Western history and roots connected to the Native American culture, like Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park, where families can learn about the Lewis and Clark Expedition, the Mandan Nation, and soldier life at the namesake fort in the 1870s.

Tourism and Recreation

Meyer says, “North Dakota has a lot of tourism! From the Lewis and Clark trails to the many small-town historical societies, which often have hidden gems, to places like Medora and the Medora Musical, there are several national historic sites, Theodore Roosevelt National Park, and many beautiful lakes, hills, and buttes to explore. Often, North Dakota is overlooked so these parks offer a sense of solitude that many outdoor enthusiasts enjoy.”

The state offers ample opportunity for hiking in its national park, state parks, and the Maah Daah Hey Trail. North Dakota’s remarkable landscapes provide a paradise for travelers who enjoy wildlife watching or scenic drives.

Suter shares, “Watford City is unique and special for several reasons. The wide-open spaces, the Little Missouri Grasslands, and the Theodore Roosevelt National Park are particularly unique to western North Dakota, offering breathtaking natural beauty and outdoor recreational opportunities.”

Smaller Cities, Larger Lives

Findthegoodlife.com, a website dedicated to living and working in North Dakota, offers resources to help people find information on the state’s cities, jobs, and things to do. A central theme throughout the site is “smaller cities, larger lives.”

Schanandore echoes the theme in his comments, “Mandan offers small-town charm with large community amenities. Neighboring city Bismarck provides access to larger community shopping, dining, and entertainment while Mandan maintains a small-town feel with niche shops and unique dining options, only one local high school, a historic Main Street, and celebratory community events.”

The Peaceful Garden State

Like other North Dakotans wholeheartedly embracing their communities, artist Gary Greff honors the state’s small towns by constructing giant-sized scrap metal sculptures for Enchanted Highway drivers to observe.

Greff’s roadside sculptures evoke love for the state’s natural beauty, wide open spaces, and small-town sense of community. The Peaceful Garden State guides anyone seeking happiness and quality of life.

