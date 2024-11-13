New Study Shows 800%+ Spike in Searches to Move Abroad Post-Election – moveBuddha Reveals Where They Want to Go

Following the election, significant spikes in searches for moving out of America suggest heightened interest in international relocation. moveBuddha identifies the states with the highest interest in top international destinations and each state’s top move-to country.

ATHENS, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2024 / moveBuddha, a relocation tech company, reported an 854% increase in visits to its article on countries that pay new residents to relocate in the two days following the election, compared to the previous week.

Following this, moveBuddha analyzed Google Trends data to find:

Post-election searches for “how to move out of the country” spiked 800% from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6.

Texans led these searches, with the United Kingdom and Italy, known for financial relocation incentives, as top destinations.

Additionally, moveBuddha identified each state’s top-searched country to move to out of 15 leading relocation spots.

State Top country(ies) Alabama Ireland Alaska Japan Arizona France, Italy Arkansas United Kingdom California France Colorado Ireland Connecticut Italy Delaware Denmark District of Columbia Spain Florida United Kingdom Georgia United Kingdom, France Hawaii Japan Idaho Mexico Illinois United Kingdom, Italy Indiana Ireland Iowa United Kingdom Kansas Denmark Kentucky United Kingdom Louisiana France Maine Ireland Maryland United Kingdom Massachusetts United Kingdom Michigan Switzerland Minnesota Canada Mississippi Italy Missouri German Montana France Nebraska Italy Nevada Italy New Hampshire Italy New Jersey United Kingdom, Italy New Mexico Italy New York United Kingdom North Carolina United Kingdom, Italy North Dakota Thailand Ohio United Kingdom Oklahoma Germany, Denmark Oregon United Kingdom, Australia, Italy, Ireland Pennsylvania Italy Rhode Island Italy South Carolina Italy South Dakota Ireland Tennessee United Kingdom Texas Germany Utah Italy Vermont Canada, New Zealand Virginia United Kingdom Washington United Kingdom West Virginia Italy Wisconsin Canada Wyoming Spain, Portugal

Where do American expatriates mostly live?

As of 2023, an estimated 5.5 million American expatriates live abroad and according to the Association of Americans Resident Overseas, here are the top 10 countries with the largest American expat populations.

Country Estimated # of Americans Mexico 1,182,346 Canada 1,050,898 United Kingdom 325,321 Israel 281,137 Germany 238,652 Australia 218,216 South Korea 129,499 France 117,462 Japan 111,021 Spain 108,684

What’s Driving the Interest in Moving Abroad?

Post-election, searches for moving abroad and to specific destinations rose, suggesting more Americans are open to exploring new opportunities overseas.

About moveBuddha

moveBuddha.com is one of the largest moving company booking websites in the United States. The company was founded in 2015 and is best known for its Moving Cost Calculator online instant quoting tool and its Should I Move For Work? decision tool.

