Nashville Dance Fest 2024 Bringing Line and Swing Dancing Back to the Music City

It’s time to grab your best dancing boots and your favorite partner and make your way to the Music City. With 25 combined years of experience in the dance community, organizers Taylor Winston and Adia Nuño are bringing country music and line dancing back to Nashville, Tennessee, January 26-28, 2024.

The Nashville Dance Fest takes place at both the Nashville Palace and the Williamson Family Farm in nearby Murfreesboro. Up-and-coming Nashville musicians take the stage every night, and some of the best dance instructors in the world ply their trade throughout the day.

Nuño explains why organizers chose the area. “Nashville, with its vibrant spirit, is the perfect setting for this extraordinary event, where people from all around the world can come together, share in the experience, and create lasting connections.”

This family-friendly festival kicks off Friday night at the historic Nashville Palace, and keeps the party going at the Willamson Family Farm in nearby Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Guests can purchase workshop passes to attend dance classes and competitions or opt for the all-access pass to enjoy the concert events as well. There isn’t a bad seat or dance floor in the house and the entertainment will continue all weekend!

Workshops and Competitions

The Nashville Dance Fest is being hailed as a fun and immersive experience, with country dance enthusiasts from all over the world. The workshops are educational for dancers at all skill levels, led by the organizers and their talented staff. First-timers can learn the basic steps and meet new dance partners, while more experienced dancers have an opportunity to compare notes and show off their skills.

In addition to the workshops, there will also be line dancing and swing dancing competitions on the agenda. Guests are encouraged to cheer on their favorite competitors as they face-off for the judges, all while enjoying the Southern hospitality and experiencing the legendary Nashville scene.

A Little Word About the Sponsors

The driving forces behind the Nashville Dance Fest are no strangers to the global dance community. Each has taken a different path as artists and event organizers, but their combined efforts have proven successful.

Adia Nuño entered the country dance world in 2017, sharing an impressive 15 years of dance instruction and choreography expertise. She helped develop advanced cheerleading programs while also emerging as a prominent figure in the country dance community.

Nuño has successfully organized and promoted numerous successful dance conventions across the United States, most notably the YESSS!! Dance Convention. This country dancing event is the largest in America, with an estimated 1,500 attendees. She has become a major influence in the country dance community, actively nurturing a national network of dance professionals.

Taylor Winston has over 12 years of experience developing new dance communities and sponsoring events. With roots in southern California, Winston helped implement preliminary dance events before amphitheater concerts. These side events attracted hundreds of participants to venue parking lots for dancing.

Winston later created a “Dancing with the Thunder” companion production to the popular Country Thunder Music Festivals in Arizona, Wisconsin, and Florida. Winston has relocated to Nashville, where he works with the management team at Nashville Palace to build a thriving country dance community at the venue.

Don’t Forget About the Live Music

Although promoted primarily as a country dance event, The 2024 Nashville Dance Fest will also feature an exciting line-up of country music artists performing at both the Nashville Palace and the Williamson Family Farm in Murfreesboro. The blending of traditional country music with high-energy line and swing dancing is a natural fit, as each provides fuel for the other.

On Friday, January 26th, the Nashville Palace will host Julia Cole and Teddy Robb. Cole is a Nashville-based recording artist and television host, and has opened for acts such as Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, and Dierks Bentley. Teddy Robb is a Nashville-based singer and songwriter. One of his real-life relationship experiences inspired the song “Question The Universe.”

Williamson Family Farm Concerts

On Saturday, January 27th, the live entertainment picks up at the Williamson Family Farm in Murfreesboro. Performers Jon Langston, Tyler Braden, and Cody Bradley will share the stage..

Langston’s debut album, Heart on Ice, features the singles, “When It Comes To Loving You” and “Now You Know.”

Currently signed to Warner Music Nashville, Braden boasts singles such as, “Try Losing One” charting on streaming services. Bradley is an up-and-coming performer with an old-school country influence. His singles include “L.A.” and “Kinda Hope We Don’t.”

On Sunday, January 28th, the closing night’s line-up includes Bryan Martin, Tigirlily Gold, and Kaleb Sanders.

Martin calls Logansport, Louisiana, home. His albums include If It Was Easy and Poets & Old Souls. Tigirlily is a sister duo originally from North Dakota, now based in Nashville and signed to Monument Records. Their singles include “Somebody Does” and “Shoot Tequila.” Sanders worked on his family’s farm until he entered the music business. His debut single “Couple Beers From Now” is available online and worth a listen to before the festival!

Organizers of the Nashville Dance Fest are hoping it becomes a popular new addition to Nashville’s thriving country music and dance scene. Traditional line dancing, along with square dancing and swing dancing, is forever associated with the sounds coming from Nashville’s honky tonks and legendary concert venues. Events like the Nashville Dance Fest are poised to take it into the 21st century and beyond.

