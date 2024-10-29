More Than a Flyover State: North Dakota’s Unexpected Appeal

In my quest to visit all 50 states, North Dakota was 49th on my list for a reason: who willingly plans a trip there? Most Americans share that sentiment, as the state remains a regular among lists of least-visited states in the lower 48.

To put it into perspective, New York sees as many visitors in one month as North Dakota sees all year. But with just two states left, North Dakota stood between me and my 50-state finish line.

With expectations low and hesitation high, I planned four days to explore the Peace Garden State. Could I have spent less time to achieve my goal? Absolutely, but I wanted to give the state a fair shake.

I traveled with my husband, who was also crossing off No. 49. Our itinerary included two nights in Bismarck and two in Fargo. Since only seven cities have direct flights to Bismarck — and ours isn’t one of them — we caught a connecting flight to St. Paul, Minnesota, and started our adventure.

And that’s when North Dakota began surprising me.

North Dakota: Surprisingly Scenic, Stunningly Underrated

Contrary to my belief, tourism is thriving. Despite the state’s well-hidden status, a record-breaking 25.6 million people visited in 2023. Visitor spending brought in more than $3.3 billion — not too shabby for a state most people avoid.

Thanks in part to Lake Sakakawea, the largest man-made reservoir in the country, North Dakota has more shoreline than the California coast. And while Theodore Roosevelt National Park is the most visited attraction in North Dakota, other parts of the state pull in their fair share.

A quick glance at North Dakota’s tourism website shows North Dakotans enjoy many of the same activities and excursions as the rest of the country.

“One of the best-kept secrets is our uniquely posed seasons, creating year-round activities for outdoor enthusiasts,” says Sheri Grossman, CEO of Bismarck-Mandan Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We offer a rare blend of summer water activities, fall hunting options, and winter wonderland fun such as snowmobiling, ice fishing, cross-country skiing, and the tried-and-true downhill sledding!”

While Mother Nature provides outdoor entertainment, there’s plenty more to see. From quirky roadside giants to timeworn historical treasures, North Dakota’s man-made attractions are as eclectic as they are unforgettable.

Touring North Dakota’s Unique Sights and Landmarks

In Jamestown, meet the World’s Largest Buffalo: a 26-foot-tall, 60-ton concrete behemoth drawing nearly 200,000 visitors annually. Nearby Frontier Village, a charming nod to the Old West, is as entertaining as it is nostalgic. History buffs can explore the 1883 Stutsman County Courthouse, the oldest in the state, offering an interactive glimpse into North Dakota’s frontier past.

Head east to Fargo and check out the Plains Art Museum, which features 4,000 works ranging from regional Native American and contemporary art to nationally acclaimed pieces. It’s a must-visit for culture enthusiasts.

Bismarck’s Art Alley is an ever-evolving stretch of colorful murals turning a downtown alleyway into a vibrant, open-air art gallery. The mix of street art and installations gives the city a quirky, creative vibe.

Bismarck also offers the Lewis and Clark Riverboat. The one-of-a-kind paddleboat glides along the Missouri River, retracing the explorers’ steps — only with far less effort. Relax and take in the natural beauty of North Dakota the famous Explorers once navigated.

Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park’s rugged hiking trails, sweeping river views, and rich history satisfy any heritage lover. It’s also home to Custer House, a replica of General Custer’s home, and the fascinating On-A-Slant Village. The reconstructed Mandan Earth Lodge village gives visitors a peek into the lives of Native Americans on the Northern Plains.

If you’re visiting during winter, Mandan comes to life with the Mandan Holiday Lights on Main Street Festival. Rather than give in to the cold and snow, this Christmas event leans into the season, creating a magical, family-friendly winter wonderland worth braving the weather for. Downtown Mandan lights up with festive displays, holiday markets, and horse-drawn carriage rides, creating the perfect small-town holiday atmosphere.

The Enchanted Highway, 87 miles west of Bismarck, offers one of the quirkiest, most Instagram-worthy experiences anywhere. The 32-mile stretch is a truly unique roadside attraction featuring sculptures so big you can’t help but stop. Massive metal sculptures include “Geese in Flight,” which holds the Guinness World Record for the largest scrap metal sculpture. The whimsical creations along the route, from giant grasshoppers to a towering tin family, offer travelers a fun glimpse into North Dakota’s artistic side.

Theodore Roosevelt National Park is North Dakota’s top attraction, drawing visitors to see the Badlands and its wildlife. With more than 70,000 acres to explore, the park offers hiking, scenic drives, and chances to see bison, wild horses, and prairie dogs in their natural habitat. It’s a must-visit for anyone who appreciates road trips with wide-open spaces and outdoor adventure.

North Dakota seamlessly blends sweeping natural beauty with a history-rich culture — more than enough to change anyone’s mind about this “flyover state.”

So much more, some visitors come back to stay.

North Dakota Tops ‘Best Place to Live’ List

North Dakota touts itself as a place for those who value opportunity, freedom, and community. With an average monthly wage of $5,014 and a median home price of $257,599, it offers economic stability other states lack.

Estimates show 30,000 available jobs in North Dakota across specialized and blue-collar industries, including high-growth sectors like energy, tech, defense, cybersecurity, and food sciences. The state, which boasts the nation’s third-lowest unemployment rate, is also the fourth-best state for millennials and t he second-best state to raise a family. To determine rankings, WalletHub researchers examined 50 indicators across all 50 states, including affordability, unemployment, and median family income.

Frank Matus and his family left Syracuse, New York, when his son was 16, after visiting many times for sporting events. “Whenever I came to North Dakota, as soon as we landed, it felt like a relief. The pressure of living in New York was gone; the people were more positive. That attitude is what drew me to it,” says Matus.

Matus says North Dakota has felt like home since he first visited. He says the state is “completely different than most people think it is.” He now connects potential residents with the information they need to make it happen through the state’s Find the Good Life relocation program.

Would I Visit Again?

After four days in North Dakota, I admit it was, indeed, a worthwhile visit. We enjoyed the landscape’s vast beauty, learned more about the state’s history, enjoyed good food, and met genuinely friendly people.

If your goal is to visit all 50 states and North Dakota is all that remains, be sure to get to Fargo. Knowing so few people visit, they’ve turned this unfortunate statistic into an exclusive “ Best For Last ” club with bragging rights. Unfortunately, I didn’t qualify for the club’s free T-shirt since I had one more state to go to, but if you’re holding out, book your trip and plan to wear your shirt with pride.

