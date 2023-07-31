Nearly half of all households in the United States say the cost of groceries is their biggest obstacle to eating right. Do you find that eating a healthy, clean diet has become increasingly difficult? You’re not alone. Despite food prices reaching a two-year low in May, many people need help cooking healthy meals at home rather than ordering fast food.

According to research by Total Shape, Minnesota tops the list of states that tend to choose fast food over cooking healthy, where the per-portion cost of making a burger and fries costs $4.71. On the contrary, buying a combo meal from a fast food chain costs $7. However, if a person needs to buy all the ingredients for the meal, the price increases to $21.46, a stretch for many earning an average monthly wage.

A Total Shape spokesperson comments, “As we approach summer, many Americans will find themselves having to make quick meal decisions when out and about – and unfortunately, they’re highly likely to eat fast food over cooking at home. While there’s nothing wrong with fast food in moderation, it’s concerning that consumers turn to unhealthy meals to avoid buying groceries – especially as this is more expensive in the long run when per-portion costs are considered.”

Other states also making the list include Montana, Missouri, Indiana, and Vermont.

Healthy Eating Dilemma

Monthly salary also significantly affects whether people are willing to cook at home. Residents of several states like Hawaii, Tennessee, and South Dakota spend more on groceries than in other states like New Jersey.

Based on a recent survey by the Cleveland Clinic, 46% of Americans cite the cost of groceries as the biggest obstacle to healthy eating. A healthy diet and exercise should be addressed in today’s fast-paced society, where there are always enough hours in a day.

Many Americans need clarification about which diet might be right for them. 10% of the respondents chose fast food as a heart-healthy diet, with parents more likely to pick it versus non-parents.

Many respondents think that low fat or low carb is the healthiest, but only 15% know about the scientific benefits of the Mediterranean diet. Half of all Americans order fast food at least once a week, while the younger generation tends to do it more often.

The problem is even more evident in minority communities. 20% of Black Americans confessed that accessing healthy food stores is more complicated than 15% of White Americans.

Samir Kapadia, M.D., chairman of Cardiovascular Medicine at Cleveland Clinic, says: “We know the large majority of heart disease is preventable through a healthier diet, regular exercise, and not smoking, so we want to emphasize how important it is to make a heart-healthy lifestyle a priority for everyone.”

How To Save Money While Planning and Cooking Healthful Meals

With the rise of the first fast-food chain in 1940 and the establishment of more than 200.000 fast food restaurants in 2023, it is evident that food joints offering cheap, quick, and delicious meals will be around for a while. However, the convenience of eating fast food often results in adverse health outcomes such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions.

On the other hand, clean and balanced eating requires cooking the meal yourself most of the time, using fresh, whole-food ingredients, and rarely relying on takeout. While finding time for health is more challenging than ever, anyone can take a few steps to ensure they get all the nutrients they need while saving money.

Check Your Food Stash

Before planning your weekly meals, look in your fridge, freezer, and pantry. Write down a simple meal plan for each day of the week by jotting down recipe ideas to use the existing ingredients.

Make Room In Your Meal Plan For Plant-Based Recipes

Beans and legumes are one of the cheapest ingredients and provide nutrition. Sprinkling a few bean dishes throughout the week is always a good idea. Opt for quick yet healthy meals like bean stew when considering possible recipes.

Think of Healthier Dishes

For the other days, try to pick nutritious, affordable, and still delicious meals. Use Pinterest or Google for inspiration.

Stay Away From Prepackaged Foods

While it will save you time, prepackaged foods like chopped watermelon or sliced cheese cost more than buying the whole fruit or a block of cheese and cutting it yourself. The same goes for avoiding recipes with unique, gourmet ingredients. These are often pricey, and if you don’t usually cook with them, these ingredients will likely be used less.

Consider Store Sales and Coupons

Take advantage of store coupons and loyalty programs. When choosing a specific ingredient, check the lower shelves to find less expensive versions.

Add Side Dishes to Your Meal Plan

Remember that vegetable side dishes and the main meal ideas are essential to a healthy diet. There’s no need to make things complicated, and a simple carrot salad or chopped tomato and cucumbers may be all you need to complete your meal.

Cook With The Leftovers in Mind

Are you making your favorite recipe? Consider doubling it so that you have delicious leftovers the next day and the less likely to order takeout. Many recipes like chilis and meat stews improve with time, so it’s always a good idea to make more and enjoy the dish throughout the week.

