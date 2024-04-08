Jackpot Digital to Exhibit Electronic Dealerless Poker Tables at the 2024 Indian Gaming Tradeshow in Anaheim

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2024 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the “Company” or “Jackpot”) (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF) (Frankfurt:LVH3), a leading manufacturer of electronic multiplayer dealerless poker tables, is pleased to announce that it will showcase its GLI certified Jackpot Blitz® Poker ETG on April 10th and 11th, at the 2024 Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention (“IGA”) in Anaheim, California, USA.

To view a short video of Jackpot Digital’s Brand Ambassador, Pro Football Hall of Fame and Super Bowl winning coach, Jimmy Johnson, describing the advantages of the world leading Jackpot Blitz®, click the thumbnail below:

This will be the first IGA showcase of Jackpot Blitz® since it received multiple GLI certifications, including the National Indian Gaming Commission Class II gaming machine designation.

Jackpot Blitz® can be seen and played at the Company’s IGA booth – see details below:

Event: Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention

Location: Anaheim Convention Center

800 West Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92802

Dates: Wednesday, April 10th @ 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Thursday, April 11th @ 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Booth Number: 916

Bookings: sales@jackpotdigital.com

Show Info: https://www.indiangamingtradeshow.com/

The newest version of Jackpot Blitz® supports the Slot Accounting System (“SAS”) protocol as well as “Ticket In / Ticket Out” (“TITO”), which has the capability to accept cash/voucher and print voucher at each seat. With the TITO and SAS protocol integration, Jackpot Blitz® ETG meets the industry standard criteria required by most large casino operations.

This functionality significantly increases the number of casinos that are able to install and integrate Jackpot Blitz® onto their casino floors, unlocking major segments of the global casino market.

In addition to Jackpot’s cruise ship customers, which include Carnival Cruises, Princess Cruises, Holland America, AIDA, and Costa Cruises, Jackpot has announced land-based installations or orders in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, 12 states and territories in the U.S., including California, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, U.S. Virgin Islands, Washington, as well as several international jurisdictions.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading manufacturer of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker tables for the cruise ship and land-based regulated casino industries. The Company specializes in dealerless poker which is complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for casino operators to efficiently control and optimize their poker business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company’s website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

