Jackpot Digital Signs Distribution Agreement To Enter Casino Market in Asia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the “Company” or “Jackpot Digital”) (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(FRA:LVH3), a leading manufacturer of electronic multiplayer dealerless poker tables, announces it has signed a distribution agreement with Jade Entertainment and Gaming Technologies, Inc. (“Jade Group”), a diversified slots and gaming machine distributor with a presence in key Asian casino markets.

The partnership is aimed at accelerating sales and deployment of Jackpot Digital’s revolutionary Jackpot Blitz® electronic multiplayer dealerless poker machines into casinos throughout Asia. It represents a synergy of expertise, innovation, and shared values. Together, Jade Group and Jackpot Digital will leverage their respective strengths to drive growth, foster innovation, and enhance customer experiences in Asia.

“We are very excited to be working with Jade Group, an established gaming machine distributor based in Asia. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in our expansion strategy and our first formal distribution agreement to enter the Asian marketplace” states Mr. Jake Kalpakian, President of Jackpot Digital.

“We expect this partnership will open new markets for us throughout Asia. The combined expertise and resources of both companies will propel casino adoption of Jackpot Blitz® to new heights, thanks to our shared vision and commitment to innovation”, Mr. Kalpakian continued.

Jade Group CEO Mr. Joe Pisano states “This partnership underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation in the gaming industry. By joining forces with Jackpot Digital, we are poised to unlock new opportunities in new markets especially India, Sri Lanka and Nepal where Poker is classified as a skill game, and in Vietnam where the Jackpot Blitz® product meets the local regulations. These new markets will accelerate our growth trajectory and deliver even greater value to our customers. Jackpot Blitz® is a versatile ‘casino smart table’, and is well suited to the diverse market in Asia.”

In addition to Jackpot’s cruise ship customers, which include Carnival Cruises, Virgin Voyages, Princess Cruises, Holland America, AIDA, and Costa Cruises, Jackpot has announced land-based installations or orders in 12 states and territories in the U.S. and growing, including California, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, U.S. Virgin Islands, Washington, as well as several international jurisdictions.

About Jade Entertainment and Gaming Technologies, Inc.

Jade Group was established in 2009 and duly registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the Philippines. It has earned accreditation as a supplier to the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR). As a reputable distributor, Jade Group provides slot machines, gaming systems, paraphernalia, and technical support to premier casinos and esteemed gaming venues in the Philippines and throughout Southeast Asia, including India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam.

For more information about the Jade Group, visit http://www.jadegaming.com.ph/index.html.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading manufacturer of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker tables for the cruise ship and land-based regulated casino industries. The Company specializes in dealerless poker which is complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for casino operators to efficiently control and optimize their poker business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company’s website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

