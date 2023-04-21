Is Your State a Heaven or Hell for Pet Owners? Discover the Surprising Truth About America’s Top Five Most and Least Pet-friendly States

For the 50 million households in the United States who have found a furry friend to accompany them on life’s journey, it can be challenging when your nose-to-tail buddy isn’t welcomed everywhere.

Pet owners will do whatever it takes to keep their pooches close. 10% try their luck sneaking Rover into hotels with their luggage. Worse, 3% even attempted boarding planes, pretending their puppies were babies. And sadly, 37% of pet owners have just opted out of traveling at all.

Sadly, some states don’t always share that same enthusiasm for canine companionship, so check before planning Fido-friendly trips.

Pet Ownership in The U.S.

Pets come with a big commitment, but many people are unaware of just how costly it can be. Pet ownership isn’t like in the movies – they require much more than regular cuddles and walks.

A 2021 study found that Americans spend about $99 billion on their pets and pet products every year, accounting for everything from food, pet supplies like dog harnesses, pet gates to protect your dogs from home accidents, dog grooming, routine vet visits to training, and insurance premiums. So make sure your wallet’s ready before saying, “Hello, pooch!”

Pets are becoming an increasingly integral part of life for the more than 332 million people living in the USA. According to AVMA statistics, almost 40% of Americans own a pup, and 25% have cats – making finding a pet-friendly neighborhood quite desirable.

Ranking Factors Explained

FrenzHub embarked on a state-wide quest to uncover the most pet-friendly places in America, considering factors like hotels that welcome furry family members and restaurants with outdoor seating. Each state was evaluated based on four key categories:

Percentage of homes where pets are welcomed (Pet ownership).

The number of no-kill shelters available.

The rate at which animal protection laws were adopted-even down to how many apartments offered space for your pup.

Safety Detectives took this data and created overall state rankings based on levels of pet ownership; those with higher numbers were deemed more welcoming for our four-legged friends.

The Five Most Pet-Friendly States

Maine

Maine is a paradise for America’s furry companions, with 64% of people owning at least one pet and nearly 83% of shelters practicing no-kill policies. Plus, the state boasts animal protection laws that lead the rest of the U.S. in their strength and compassion – 92 percent – and rising – of animals are saved through these efforts alone.

So if you’re looking to find a safe haven for your four-legged friends or just a place where cats and canines cavort in harmony, Maine might be your answer.

Vermont

Yes, Vermont is a pet-friendly state in America. It ranks second, and has a pet ownership rate of 71%, with more than 1,200 pet-friendly hotels and 200 pet-friendly restaurants available. The state also hosts annual events for pets, such as the August Dog Party and October Dogfest.

There are numerous parks, trails, and lodging options for people looking to explore the state with their pets. Additionally, many restaurants, stores, and other businesses welcome pets inside their establishments.

Indiana

Indiana is a pet-friendly state in America with numerous many pet-friendly parks, beaches, and other recreational areas. It also has a wide array of pet-friendly lodging options and numerous animal shelters.

A recent study shows it has one of the highest pet ownership rates in the U.S., with a pet population of 69.2% and 44% of apartments being pet-friendly.

Indiana has nearly all essential pet laws except for veterinary reporting requirements. Some cities even have dedicated doggie beaches and dog parks. With all these amenities, Indiana is ideal for people and their pets to call home.

Oregon

Oregon scored well in the study, with strong animal protection laws, high percentages of no-kill shelters, and pet ownership of 59%.

Washington

Washington, also known as the “Evergreen State,” has a high pet ownership rate of 64% and hundreds of dog-friendly hiking trails, beaches, and parks. The state is an animal’s paradise. Whether you’re looking for lush green forests, coastal beaches, or dog-friendly hiking trails – it has something to offer every pet.

With strong protection laws and an impressive 64% of the population being pet owners, Washington State can boast a growing trend in decreasing its number of animals put down unnecessarily each year – making this “Evergreen” destination even more inviting for those with four-legged friends!

Other states in the top 10 include Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, and Maine.

The Five Least Pet-Friendly States

The jury’s still out on all fifty U.S. states – no one’s reached perfection yet. Some need a little more TLC than others regarding animal welfare laws or their availability of no-kill shelters.

Every state could use some tidying up, but these states need a little extra attention. Laws are just one piece of the puzzle to address animal welfare – shelters have their work cut out too.

South Dakota

Prepare yourself for a frosty reception in South Dakota. With only 14% of the population owning pets, finding four-legged friends or pet-friendly places to stay takes work. In addition, animal welfare laws are weak – veterinarians are not obligated to report suspected abuse, and neglect is distressingly unpenalized. Additionally, 86% of shelters advocate for putting down an animal that goes un-adopted for too long. 14% of SD shelters have no-kill policies.

Maryland

Maryland is a state that may surprise you – it’s pet-friendly in some ways, but not so much when it comes to the law. While nearly half of Marylanders own pets and are welcomed with furry friends at hotels or restaurants, neglecting or abandoning them isn’t taken seriously by criminal courts – something many might find concerning if they want to call this place home.

Nebraska

Nebraska has a long way to go in the fight for animal rights, with only 22% of shelters considered no-kill and just 17% pet-friendly rentals.

Unfortunately, there are currently zero laws or regulations protecting innocent creatures from being tethered outside without shelter or left helplessly in parked vehicles.

Louisiana

Louisiana is not known for its stellar track record when it comes to protecting furry friends. More than 15,000 pets have been killed in the past few years and a concerning save rate of 72%. Fortunately, that number is on the upswing.

But even if you can’t stay permanently as your pet’s protector, Louisiana remains an ideal spot for memorable getaways, offering plenty of pup-friendly hotels and amenities like dog parks and walking trails throughout their cities.

New Mexico

When it comes to protecting animals, New Mexico is at the bottom of the barrel. The Animal Legal Defense Fund gave them an ‘F’ for their outdated and ineffective laws regarding animal welfare.

In addition, there’s no ban on those convicted of cruelty from owning pets, nor is there any protection against sexual abuse towards animals – proving that this state has a long way to go before it can provide much-needed safety and security for all creatures, great and small.

Other states that fall in the least pet-friendly category are New Jersey, Connecticut, Alabama, California, and Georgia.

