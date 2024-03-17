Iowa officer fatally shoots a man armed with two knives after he ran at police

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — A man armed with two knives was killed by police in north-central Iowa after police say he ran at officers who had responded to a distress call.

Officers in Fort Dodge responded to a home around 8:40 a.m. Saturday and were told a man had injured a dog and was acting “out of control,” police said in a news release. While at the scene, they learned there was an outstanding warrant for the man, who was accused of violating his probation.

When officers entered the home, the man, armed with two knives, ran toward them and one officer fatally shot him.

The names of the deceased and the officers involved have not been released.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is reviewing the shooting.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.