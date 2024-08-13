How Disney Characters Influence Baby Naming Trends in the U.S.

The United Nations estimates that around 385,000 babies are born each day around the globe. In the United States, we average about 10,000 births per day. And they all need names.

Naming a baby is a big responsibility for parents. It’s a decision that will stick with their child for the rest of their lives and can significantly impact their identity, self-esteem, and even future opportunities. With so many options out there, parents have to weigh the pros and cons of each name, including its popularity and origins.

While some parents opt for traditional or family names, others turn to pop culture for inspiration, such as favorite books, movies, and TV shows. One popular source of baby name inspiration, at least in the U.S., has been animated Disney characters. The beloved characters from the magical world of Disney have been influencing baby naming trends in the U.S. for decades.

Disney movies are loved by children and adults alike, so it’s no surprise that many parents look to these iconic characters when choosing a name for their child. But just how much influence do Disney characters have on baby naming trends in the U.S.?

The Rise of Disney

Overall, baby names of all types rise and fall in popularity at relatively gradual rates in roughly five year intervals.

Been Verified analyzed Social Security Administration data from 1980 to today to identify any correlation between Disney character names and baby name trends in the U.S.

A few names stood out. Researchers noted some patterns among popular names and the successful release of Disney movies. If a film ranked among the top 50 box office hits in its release year, the popularity of Disney-inspired names generally doubled.

The Most Popular Disney-Inspired Names

The top 10 list of Disney names parents love to bestow on their children include “Merida” ( Brave ), “Koda” ( Brother Bear ), “Moana” ( Moana ), “Finnick” ( Zootopia ), “Mirabel” ( Encanto ), “Ariel” ( The Little Mermaid ), “Flynn” ( Tangled ), “Raya” ( Raya and the Last Dragon ), “Camilo” ( Encanto ), and “Elsa” ( Frozen ). And no, no one talked about Bruno.

Mirabel, Raya, and Camilo are among the recent additions to the list following their flicks’ 2021 releases. Disney’s influence on baby naming trends is still strong, as many related names steadily rise in popularity around their respective release dates. Popular Disney girl names Ariel and Elsa maintain off-and-on popularity since their animated motion picture debuts in 1991 and 2013, respectively.

The Impact of Disney Characters on Baby Naming Trends

The impact of Disney animated characters on baby naming trends goes beyond just choosing a name for a child. It also reflects the cultural significance and widespread appeal of these beloved characters.

Disney characters often embody traits that parents want to instill in their children. The name “Merida,” taken from Brave ‘s protagonist, evokes feelings of courage and fortitude. Polynesian name “Moana,” from the film of the same name, means “ocean” and inspires feelings of connection with nature and water.

A State-By-State Look

Some states are more likely to be influenced by Disney names than others. Certain regions of the United States also seem drawn to different eras or particular types of Disney animated movies and characters. For instance, “Esmerelda” tops California’s list of Disney-inspired girl names, while “Elsa” is most prevalent in Midwest states like North Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Certain states were more likely than others to adopt names from popular animated Disney films. Nevada topped the list, followed by Arizona, Washington, Oregon, Illinois, and California.

Disney characters strongly associated with the ocean were most prevalent in Hawaii. Wilderness-inspired names like Koda, which translates as “the companion” or “little bear,” from the native Souix dialect, are popular in Montana.

How Parents Can Incorporate Disney Names

Whether parents want to name their child after a specific animated Disney character or simply incorporate a subtle nods to Disney in their name, there are many creative ways to do so. These popular Disney names are a great starting point, but parents can also choose names with hidden Disney meanings or use variations of beloved characters’ names.

Parents concerned about name oversaturation might opt for lesser-known names and characters from their favorite feature films.

The Influence Continues

The trend of animated Disney movie characters inspiring real children’s names shows no signs of stopping. Popular names “Elsa” and “Moana” show no signs of slowing down. As new movies and characters roll out, we expect to see even more Disney-inspired names topping the charts.

At the end of the day, it’s important for parents to choose a name that holds meaning and significance for their child, whether it’s inspired by Disney or not. After all, it’s not just about following trends but creating a unique identity for their precious baby boy or girl.

This article was originally published by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Copyright 2024 Wealth of Geeks