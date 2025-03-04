Hibbing Police Department looking for help to name new Police K9

The Hibbing Police Department has announced a new male K9 that will be the newest addition to the team.

The K9 is a one-year-old German Sheppard that will be trained in criminal apprehension and firearms/ammunition detection.

The department is looking for the public’s help to name the male K9, hosting a naming contest for the dog. You can submit your name recommendations by March 10th to Officer Sydney Haugan via email at sydneyhaugan@hibbingmn.gov. The winning name will be announced on March 11th.

Officer Haugan will be attending a three-month certification training March 17th through a training group in Blaine, Minnesota.

Officer Haugan and the department’s newest K9

The purchase of the K9 was made possible through the funding assistance of the Northland K-9 Law Enforcement Foundation and the American Kennel Club Reunite.