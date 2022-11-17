Hawkeyes, Cyclones to continue football series through 2027

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa and Iowa State will continue their annual football showdowns through at least 2027.

Athletic directors Gary Barta of Iowa and Jamie Pollard of Iowa State on Thursday announced the extension of the CyHawk Series contract.

Iowa and Iowa State have played annually since resuming the series in 1977, excluding the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The teams first met in 1894, with Iowa holding a 46-23 advantage in the series. Iowa State won 10-7 in Iowa City in September.

The extension calls for the teams to meet in Iowa City on Sept. 12, 2026, and in Ames on Sept. 11, 2027.

___

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Neibergall

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.