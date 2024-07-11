GPOPlus Launches New Mini Hub in Rapid City, South Dakota

This Mini Hub Improves Operational Efficiencies and Creates Expansion Opportunities in the Northern Midwest.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2024 / GPO Plus, Inc.(OTCQB:GPOX), a Direct Store Delivery “DSD” company, is pioneering the future of distribution to convenience stores and gas stations with its technology-driven distribution model, announced the launch of a new Mini Hub in Rapid City, South Dakota.

The Rapid City Mini Hub will have an immediate impact on improving operational efficiencies and is a strategic step in the Company’s expansion into the Northern Midwest providing additional service capabilities in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Eastern Wyoming.

Strategic Expansion Highlights:

Growth into Key Markets: The Rapid City Mini Hub significantly extends GPOX’s reach into Northern Midwest markets, including Bismark, ND, Caper + Cheyenne, WY, and Rapid City + Sioux Falls, SD. It will initially service approximately 40 existing retail locations, with a target of servicing 150 retail locations from this Mini Hub.

Enhanced Service Efficiency: These stores were previously serviced from Des Moines, Iowa. The new Rapid City Mini Hub will immediately reduce operational costs, leveraging GPOX’s technology platform, PRISM+, to improve operational efficiencies. This includes shortening routes, reducing related payroll expenses, improving inventory management, and providing real-time logistics solutions, ensuring optimal service for new and existing retail partners.

Localized Support: The Rapid City Mini Hub allows GPOX to offer localized, weekly service in these target markets, enhancing the efficiency and responsiveness of its DSD model compared to traditional large-scale distributors.

Driven by the increasing demand in the region, this expansion was necessary. This new Mini Hub reflects both the positive feedback we are receiving from our retail network and the Company’s consistent progress in improving systems, translating into increased revenues as the Company adds new locations and products. We are excited about the opportunities the Rapid City Mini Hub creates and are optimistic about our success in the region.

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

GPOX, a Direct Store Delivery “DSD” company, is pioneering the future of distribution to convenience stores and gas stations with its technology-driven distribution model. Our goal is clear and ambitious: “to build the largest nationwide DSD distribution company servicing gas stations, convenience stores, and beyond.” Our technology-driven network, featuring strategically placed Regional Hubs and Mini Hubs, is designed to optimize efficiency and maximize reach. Central to our operations is our in-house technology platform, PRISM+. Designed to streamline the distribution process, PRISM+ supports efficient delivery, inventory management, data analytics, and overall operational excellence, enabling us to reliably and effectively meet the dynamic needs of our partners. Our mission is to consolidate the fragmented market segment managed by numerous regional vendors. Our dedication to excellence is evident in our product selection process, where we align offerings with consumer demand and partner with top-tier vendors and brands, ensuring our portfolio remains diverse and highly profitable.

For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com.

