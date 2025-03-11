Georgia budget proposes spending more on poor students for the first time

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia could be about to allocate more money to educate poor public school students for the first time. A House budget approved Tuesday proposes $28 million for poor students, which is far less than what advocates say is necessary. The budget would spend $37.7 billion in state money and $73.1 billion overall in the year beginning July 1. It advances to the Senate for more debate. It would boost spending on prisons, provide another bonus payment for some state retirees, and raise judges’ salaries. Overall, the House plan spends an additional $98 million on public education over what Gov. Brian Kemp recommended, for a total of $16 billion.

