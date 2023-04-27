Gaming Nation: The Top States Obsessed With Video Games

Gamers in the United States spent $6.57 billion in 2022. We’re a nation that loves its video games, but some states take that obsession further than others. While states like California, Texas, and Maryland are home to major game developers, they don’t top the list. Instead, it’s Nevada that takes their gaming passion to another level.

I’m-A-Puzzle recently conducted a study on finding the states most obsessed with video games. They examined data from all 50 states and analyzed over 1,000 search terms related to video games over the past twelve months. This includes subjects like “PlayStation 5,” “Nintendo Switch,” “Xbox Series X,” and more.

Recapping The Top Ten States Obsessed With Video Games

Nevada, best known for its casino gaming, also loves their video games. Their average monthly search volume for games per 100,000 state residents is 7,658.20.

In second place is Georgia, with a search volume of 7,636.12. Right behind them is New York, with a search volume of 7,596.88. Utah is in fourth place with a monthly search volume of 7,346.78.

Texas is in fifth place with a search volume of 7,317.55. The Lone Star state is home to several game developers and studios in the video game industry. id Software, best known for its work on the DOOM and Wolfenstein franchises, is headquartered in Richardson, Texas, just outside Dallas.

Famed roleplaying game developer BioWare has a studio in Austin, Texas. The Austin team is best known for their work on Star Wars: The Old Republic, a popular massively multiplayer online roleplaying game.

Colorado is in sixth place on the list of states obsessed with video games. Its average monthly search volume is 7,314.65. In seventh place is Illinois, with a search volume of 7,197.57. Virginia is in eighth place with a search volume of 7,167.63. Maryland, home of Bethesda Softworks, best known for The Elder Scrollsfranchise, is in ninth with a search volume of 7,145.73.

Finally, California, a state filled with many major video game studios, including Activision ( Call of Duty ), Santa Monica Studio ( God of War ), and Blizzard Entertainment ( World of Warcraft ), rounds out the top ten. The state has a search volume of 7,130.48.

The States Least Obsessed With Video Games

Sometimes, as enticing as playing your favorite video game all weekend is, you’d rather be doing something else. If that’s the case, there’s a chance you live in one of these states. Here are the bottom ten states regarding their love of video games.

Hawaii is dead last, the only state with an average monthly search volume under 5,000 (4,889.61). Next is Montana, with a search volume of 5,249.06. Vermont has a monthly search volume of 5,492.50.

In 47th place is South Dakota, and a search volume of 5,641.75. For comparison’s sake, North Dakota ranked 26th on the overall list with a search volume of 6,531.83. Next is Alaska and its search volume of 5,7 10.33.

Spots 45-41 were all closely contested. Mississippi came in 45th with a search volume of 6,0008. Next is Maine, with an average monthly search volume of 6,035.34. Wyoming had a monthly search volume of 6,040.79. Idaho came in 42nd with an average search volume of 6,043.73. Finally, Iowa is 41st, with a search volume of 6,044.65.

Analyzing The Results of The Study

It is interesting to see how interest towards video games and gaming, in general, seems very high throughout the country, with similar values for each state in the top 10,” said a spokesperson on behalf of I’m-A-Puzzle.

“Moreover, the most popular terms are also similar, making it possible to decree that Americans are generally the most interested In the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X consoles, as well as Steam and the [console] ‘Oculus Quest 2.'”

The PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X are the most recent video game consoles released and the most powerful available today. Microsoft, the maker of the Xbox console, released the Xbox Series S console alongside the Series X. It’s a cheaper, less powerful alternative. Still, gamers seem more interested in the Series X.

Continued search volume for the Oculus Quest 2, a virtual reality headset created by Meta, shows that there is still significant interest in Virtual Reality. Valve, makers of the Steam digital marketplace for PC gamers, and Sony, makers of the PlayStation 5, have recently developed their own virtual reality headsets.

What Are The Biggest Upcoming Games of 2023

These states obsessed with video games are undoubtedly looking forward to the year’s most anticipated games. 2023 is shaping up to be a big year in gaming, headlined by the upcoming release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch on May 12th. Nintendo Switch owners also look forward to Pikmin 4 when it releases later this summer.

PlayStation 5 owners have a lot to look forward to as well. The highlights are the release of Final Fantasy XVI on June 23rd. In addition, a new Spider-Man game is expected to release by the year’s end.

Finally, Xbox Series X owners will get to play the newest Bethesda RPG, Starfield, when it launches on September 6th.

