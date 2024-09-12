Free Speech Network Wins Best TV Station for the Fourth Consecutive Year, Chosen by the People

BEK TV Host Named Best TV Personality

BISMARCK, ND / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2024 / BEK TV is proud to announce that, for the fourth consecutive year, it has been voted “Best Local TV Station” by the people in the Bismarck Tribune ‘s prestigious Best of the Best contest. In addition, BEK TV host Lori Hinz was voted “Best TV Personality.” Both recognitions are a testament to the network’s dedication to delivering exactly what viewers have asked for. To learn more, visit BEK Buzz.

Since its inception, BEK TV has grown into a dynamic full-service network, delivering both News and Sports. BEK TV produces and broadcasts more than 400 high school, collegiate, and professional sporting events annually. It also broadcasts nearly 30 different news talk programs each week. Unlike corporate-driven networks, BEK TV never controls the messaging, but instead encourages its hosts and guests to discuss a variety of issues that people are talking about and that affect them most.

Lori Hinz’s broadcast background spans more than 40 years. As host and Production Development Lead at BEK TV, she understands the importance of getting back to basics in television. “The corporate-driven model isn’t what people want anymore; they don’t trust it,” she says. “When you prioritize financial gain over the truth, facts and actual events, you have no chance at making a genuine connection with your audience.”

Hinz’s involvement in BEK TV’s special reports ” China Conquest ” and ” America’s Heartland ” and her co-host role on “No Apologies” have allowed her to ask tough questions and dig deep into critical issues affecting communities across the country. “We seek to tell the stories that most other networks don’t want to tell,” she says. “Our amazing crew is unified in the goal of presenting the information and the truth that would otherwise go uncovered.” To read more about Lori Hinz, visit BEK Buzz.

“We’re proud of the diverse programming we provide and we’re honored to be recognized for that,” says Jordan Hassler, BEK TV Chief Operations Officer. “Our team’s dedication to producing relevant, engaging, and uncensored content has resonated with our audience, and we’ll continue that tradition.”

BEK TV is one of the only locally-owned, non-corporate television broadcasting networks remaining in the country and produces more local content than any other television station in the Midwest. It broadcasts in North Dakota on over-the-air television and across the world via streaming on BEK TV+.

The concept behind BEK TV’s programming is to provide a media service platform that is unscripted and uncensored. The majority of BEK TV hosts are untrained broadcasters who share their perspectives and views on topics and issues that people are talking about. The BEK network never controls the messaging.

