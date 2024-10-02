Former Iowa mayor gets probation for role in embezzlement case

ARMSTRONG, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa mayor who was among several town officials charged in an embezzlement case was sentenced to probation Tuesday.

Greg Buum served multiple stints as mayor of Armstrong, a community of 845 residents in the northern part of the state. Buum pleaded guilty last month to multiple counts of tampering with records and misconduct in office, The Des Moines Register reported.

Buum’s son-in-law, who was the town police chief, and three former city clerks were also charged for a range of misconduct that included bilking the town of thousands of dollars and destroying and falsifying records. All five people charged have pleaded guilty.

Judge Jeffrey Neary said at the hearing that a prison sentence for Buum, 73, “is just not in the cards.” Instead Buum received a suspended three-year prison term, two years of probation and more than $1,800 in fines.

Buum apologized in court, and said “it’s time to move on. I have a very helpful and supportive wife, kids, and lots of grandkids. It is the time in my life for me to enjoy that.”

In September, Buum’s son-in-law, former Police Chief Craig Merrill, was sentenced for misconduct that included using his Taser on another man as a party trick. Merrill received a deferred judgment, meaning his case will be dismissed if he completes probation.

One former city clerk also previously received a deferred judgment, and two others pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate against the other defendants. Their sentencings were delayed until after the other cases concluded.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Des Moines Register.