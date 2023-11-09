Few community college students go on to earn 4-year degrees. Some states have found ways to help

By CAROLYN THOMPSON The Associated Press
FILE - Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his office at the Department of Education, Sept. 20, 2023, in Washington. Partnerships between two- and four-year colleges and universities could help more community college students go on to earn bachelor’s degrees, according to data released Thursday, Nov. 9, by the U.S. Education Department. “Our current higher education system stacks the deck against community college students who aspire to earn four-year degrees,” Cardona said. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark Schiefelbein]

Partnerships between two- and four-year colleges and universities could help more community college students go on to earn bachelor’s degrees, according to data released Thursday by U.S. Education Department. Only 13% of federal financial aid recipients who enrolled in community college in 2014 went on to receive a bachelor’s degree within eight years, the data found. Hundreds of thousands of those who enroll annually at the more affordable two-year schools plan to transfer to a four-year program at a college or university, but obstacles including lost credit transfers and a lack of guidance get in the way.

