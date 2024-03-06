February 2024 Jumps to a Strong 150 New Industrial Manufacturing Planned Projects

– During the month of February, our research team identified 19 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more –

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., March 6, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industrial SalesLeads announced today the February 2024 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 150 new projects in the Industrial Manufacturing sector as compared to 150 in January 2024.

The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Type

Manufacturing/Production Facilities – 134 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 61 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Scope/Activity

New Construction – 46 New Projects

Expansion – 38 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 68 New Projects

Plant Closings – 15 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Location (Top 10 States)

Ohio – 16

Indiana – 12

Georgia – 10

New York – 9

Texas – 8

Illinois – 7

Massachusetts – 7

Michigan – 7

North Carolina – 7

Quebec – 7

LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT

During the month of February, our research team identified 19 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by Micron Technology Inc., who is planning to invest $100 billion for the construction of a 7.2 million sf manufacturing complex in CLAY, NY. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction will occur in phases, with completion slated for 2030.

TOP 10 TRACKED INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING PROJECTS:

NEW YORK:

Semiconductor mfr. is planning to invest $12 billion for the construction of a 358,000 sf manufacturing facility on their manufacturing campus in MALTA, NY. The project includes the expansion of their existing plant. Construction is expected to start in 2025.

NORTH DAKOTA:

Mining company is planning to invest $2 billion for the construction of an iron manufacturing facility in UNDERWOOD, ND. They have recently received approval for the project.

NEW YORK:

EV mfr. is planning to invest $500 million for the expansion of their manufacturing facility in BUFFALO, NY. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

SOUTH CAROLINA:

Battery mfr. is planning to invest $500 million for the construction of a 500,000 sf manufacturing facility in GREENVILLE, SC. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in early 2025, with completion slated for late 2027.

FLORIDA:

Clean hydrogen and solar technology company is planning to invest $450 million for the construction of a hydrogen processing and solar panel manufacturing facility in KISSIMMEE, FL. Construction is expected to start in Summer 2024, with completion slated for 2027.

GEORGIA:

Solar panel glass mfr. and recycling company is planning to invest $344 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility in CEDARTOWN, GA. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2026.

WISCONSIN:

Plumbing equipment mfr. is planning to invest $340 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility in DICKEYVILLE, WI. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2026.

MARYLAND:

Biopharmaceutical company is planning to invest $300 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently leased 84,000 sf processing facility at 9950 Medical Center Dr. in ROCKVILLE, MD. Completion is slated for 2026.

WASHINGTON:

Wood pellet mfr. is planning to invest $250 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility in PORT OF LONGVIEW, WA. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in Summer 2024, with completion slated for early 2025.

INDIANA:

Recycled paper products mfr. is planning to invest $130 million for the construction of a 350,000 sf manufacturing and warehouse facility on Park Rd. in ANDERSON, IN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

About Industrial SalesLeads, Inc.

Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team. Visit us at salesleadsinc.com.

Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries, including:

LEARN MORE: https://www.salesleadsinc.com/industry/industrial-manufacturing/

NEWS SOURCE: Industrial SalesLeads Inc

Keywords: Manufacturing, Industrial SalesLeads Inc, planned capital project spending report, North America Industrial Manufacturing industry, JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla.

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source (Industrial SalesLeads Inc) who is solely responsibile for its accuracy, by Send2Press® Newswire. Information is believed accurate but not guaranteed. Story ID: 103919 APDF14TBLLI

To view the original version, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/february-2024-jumps-to-a-strong-150-new-industrial-manufacturing-planned-projects/

© 2024 Send2Press®, a press release distribution service of NEOTROPE®, Calif., USA.

Disclaimer: This press release content was not created by nor issued by the Associated Press (AP). Content below is unrelated to this news story.

Copyright 2024 Send2Press Newswire