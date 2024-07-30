Environmental Consciousness Peaks in New Mexico, California, and Oregon

A survey of 5,000 Americans, conducted by OnePoll, and commissioned by Avocado Green Mattress, split evenly by state, finds more than half (54%) fear that the planet won’t be livable for their children and/or grandchildren.

When asked how environmentally conscious they consider themselves on a day-to-day basis, on a scale from 0 to 10, New Mexico, California, and Oregon rose to the top.

Despite social stereotypes, New Mexicans rank as the most environmentally conscious, rating themselves as 5.7 out of 10. But California and Oregon are not far behind. Residents of each of those states averaged out to a score of 5.5. Following that was a four-way tie, with Delaware, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Washington each giving themselves a 5.4 out of 10.

Respondents from Florida, Maryland, and Rhode Island all gave themselves a 5.3, rounding out the top 10 most environmentally conscious states.

Worries for Mother Earth

The survey also explored how respondents thoughts about the environment impact their daily lives.

Being environmentally conscious affects respondents on a day-to-day level, as almost one-fifth said worries about the environment keep them up at night. The average person misses out on about three hours of sleep per week.

This was even higher in Texas, Virginia, Colorado, Illinois, and Mississippi — respondents in those five states all report losing more than four hours of sleep per week.

The top worry keeping respondents awake is a fear that the planet won’t be livable for their children and/or grandchildren. That was followed by being unprepared for rising sea levels and/or extreme weather events in their state/area and concerns they’ll need to move because of natural disasters.

“I’ve been there! Sleep can be hard to come by when your mind is churning with worries,” says Christine Carpio, Avocado’s Senior Manager of Community + Social Impact. “I’ve found that minimizing screen time and quieting my mind with a good book, puzzle, or writing prompt at least an hour before bed can really help improve sleep when there’s lots to worry about.”

Changing for the Better

Not only does climate change affect people’s sleep, but a third (33%) of all respondents have made a major life decision due to a desire to be more environmentally conscious.

That was especially true for respondents in Maryland, New Mexico, and New York, who all came out even at 44%.

Life-changing decisions include changing their diet. For example, many choose to go plant-based. Some aren’t that extreme, but have cut down on meat, or gone pescatarian. More than a few say their choice to have fewer children or avoid child bearing entirely is largely an environmental one.

Also, many respondents try to purchase only from ethical or sustainable brands. Some people have even moved to a different state, believing it will be easier to focus on environmental consciousness there.

“When striving to be more environmentally conscious, even small changes can make a big difference,” explains Laura Scott, Director of Brand Marketing. “These little adjustments may seem insignificant, but over time, they can have just as much impact as a major life decision or change.”

What States Are the Most (And Least) Environmentally Conscious?

New Mexico — 5.7 California — 5.5 (tied for No. 2) Oregon — 5.5 (tied for No. 2) Delaware — 5.4 (tied for No. 4) Massachusetts — 5.4 (tied for No. 4) Vermont — 5.4 (tied for No. 4) Washington — 5.4 (tied for No. 4) Florida — 5.3 (tied for No. 8) Maryland — 5.3 (tied for No. 8) Rhode Island — 5.3 (tied for No. 8) Illinois — 5.2 (tied for No. 11) Minnesota — 5.2 (tied for No. 11) Nevada — 5.2 (tied for No. 11) Hawaii — 5.1 (tied for No. 14) Nebraska — 5.1 (tied for No. 14) New Jersey — 5.1 (tied for No. 14) Alaska — 5.0 (tied for No. 17) New York — 5.0 (tied for No. 17) Utah — 5.0 (tied for No. 17) Connecticut — 4.9 (tied for No. 20) Maine — 4.9 (tied for No. 20) Michigan — 4.9 (tied for No. 20) South Dakota — 4.9 (tied for No. 20) New Hampshire — 4.8 (tied for No. 24) North Carolina — 4.8 (tied for No. 24) Montana — 4.7 (tied for No. 26) Wisconsin — 4.7 (tied for No. 26) Idaho — 4.6 (tied for No. 28) Indiana — 4.6 (tied for No. 28) North Dakota — 4.6 (tied for No. 28) Pennsylvania — 4.6 (tied for No. 28) Colorado — 4.5 (tied for No. 32) Iowa — 4.5 (tied for No. 32) Kansas — 4.5 (tied for No. 32) Mississippi — 4.5 (tied for No. 32) Arkansas — 4.4 (tied for No. 36) Georgia — 4.4 (tied for No. 36) Missouri — 4.4 (tied for No. 36) Texas — 4.4 (tied for No. 36) Virginia — 4.4 (tied for No. 36) West Virginia — 4.4 (tied for No. 36) Kentucky — 4.3 (tied for No. 42) Louisiana — 4.3 (tied for No. 42) Oklahoma — 4.2 (tied for No. 42) Wyoming — 4.2 (tied for No. 42) Alabama — 4.1 (tied for No. 46) Ohio — 4.1 (tied for No. 46) Arizona — 4.0 (tied for No. 48) Tennessee — 4.0 (tied for No. 48) South Carolina — 3.9

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Copyright 2024 Wealth of Geeks