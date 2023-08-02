Climate change made July hotter for 4 of 5 humans on Earth, scientists find

A new quick study finds that human-caused global warming made July hotter for four out of five people on Earth. And more than 2 billion people felt added warmth from climate change every single day of the month. Wednesday’s study by Climate Central, a science nonprofit, says more than 6.5 billion people, or 81% of the world’s population, sweated through at least one day where climate change had a significant effect on the average daily temperature. Researchers looked at 4,711 cities and saw the fingerprints of climate change in 4,019 of them for July. In the U.S., the climate effect was largest in Florida.

