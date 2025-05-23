Clarification: Planned Parenthood-Midwest story
In a story published May. 23, 2025, The Associated Press reported about Planned Parenthood closing clinics in Iowa and Minnesota. The story should have made clear that despite the closures, the organization will still offer medication abortions in Des Moines and medication and medical abortion services in Iowa City.
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.