Cedar Rapids man convicted of Capitol riot charges

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A federal jury convicted a Cedar Rapids man on Tuesday of seven charges related to the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot.

The jury in Washington found Leo Kelly, 37, guilty of charges that included obstructing an official proceeding, entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct, according to the Des Moines Register.

Kelly’s lawyer, Kira West, declined to comment on the verdict.

Kelly will remain out of jail until he is sentenced Aug. 18, according to court records.

Previously, Kelly acknowledged being inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, which coincided with the certification of Joe Biden’s election as president. He told the Cedar Rapids Gazette in 2021 that he was in Washington to support President Donald Trump at a rally and then followed a crowd into the Senate chamber.

