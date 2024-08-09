Bowling Takes Center Stage on BEK TV

“Headliners Bowling Series” Premieres Aug. 18

BISMARCK, ND / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2024 / BEK TV, in partnership with JMar Entertainment, is thrilled to announce the launch of its comprehensive coverage of professional and amateur bowling tournaments from across the nation. This exciting new venture will bring the exhilarating world of bowling to fans everywhere, showcasing professional and small-market bowlers. To learn more, visit BEK Buzz.

Headliners Bowling Series LOGO Headliners Bowling Series LOGO

The inaugural broadcast of the “Headliners Bowling Series,” presented by JMar on BEK TV, will air on Sunday, August 18th, at 6 p.m. CT, live from Sioux Falls, SD. This first event will feature some of the best Professional Bowling Association (PBA) bowlers in the country, including Marshall Kent, Kris Prather, Kevin McCune, Keven Williams, Zack Wilkins, and many more. BEK TV will broadcast the Step Ladder Finals portion of the “Farmers Union Insurance Midwest Open Championships” from Eastway Bowl.

The same tournament will travel to Moorhead, MN, where BEK TV will broadcast the Step Ladder Finals on Sunday, August 25, at 6 pm CT.

Preceding each broadcast of the “Headliners Bowling Series” will be a half hour program called “Frame by Frame,” also presented by JMar on BEK TV.

“We are excited to partner with JMar Entertainment to bring these high-caliber bowling events to our viewers each week,” says Jordan Hassler, Chief Operating Officer of BEK TV. “Our commitment to delivering diverse and engaging content is stronger than ever, and we are proud to provide a platform that elevates the sport of bowling.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with BEK TV to bring bowling tournaments to viewers worldwide,” said Jay Fettig, Co-Owner of JMar Entertainment. “With 1.4 million league bowlers in the United States, bowling is the largest participatory sport in the country. There’s considerable interest in the sport, and JMar Entertainment is in the business of redefining bowling by making tournaments not just about the competition itself, but by making it a fun and entertaining experience for everyone.”

HOW TO WATCH

Viewers can tune in to “Frame by Frame” followed by the “Headliners Bowling Series” live and on demand on the BEK TV+ App. A portion of each subscription will directly support youth bowling initiatives and scholarships and investing in the future of the sport.

About JMar Entertainment

JMar Entertainment is founded by 9-time PBA Tour champion Marshall Kent and PBA50 bowler Jay Fettig. The mission of JMar Entertainment is to transform bowling into an exciting entertainment experience.

The mission of JMar Entertainment is to create unforgettable experiences by integrating various forms of entertainment into our bowling events. The vision is to draw more people to the sport, providing economic opportunities for athletes, bowling centers, supporting business, and communities. Each event blends high-caliber bowling tournaments with vibrant block party elements. Inflatables for kids, beer gardens, music, food, and games create a festive atmosphere that appeals to all ages.

By combining high-level competition with festive atmospheres, JMar Entertainment aims to captivate participants and spectators alike. Bowling events feature themed nights, top bowlers, and block party-style fun with music, food, and games.

Through partnerships with local businesses and broadcasting on JMarTV, with BEK TV, JMar Entertainment enhances bowling’s visibility and appeal.

To learn more, visit https://www.jmarentertainment.com.

About BEK TV

BEK TV is the only North Dakota-owned broadcasting company remaining in the state and produces more local content than any other television station. It broadcasts statewide on television and across the world via streaming.

The concept behind BEK TV’s programming is to provide a media service platform that is unscripted and uncensored. The majority of BEK TV hosts are untrained broadcasters who share their perspectives and views on topics and issues that North Dakotans are talking about. The BEK network never controls the messaging.

BEK TV is the 2021, 2022, and 2023 winner of the Bismarck Tribune’s Best of the Best contest, selected by the people for “Best Local TV Station”.

