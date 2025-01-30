Big Oil wants a lot from Trump. It has an ally in Doug Burgum, the president’s Interior pick

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Emails obtained by The Associated Press reveal Doug Burgum as North Dakota governor catered to the whims of oil and gas executives while leveraging those connections to expand his political profile. Now that Burgum is nominated to be President Donald Trump’s secretary of the Interior Department, those relationships are drawing a closer look. Many of the oil and gas companies Burgum developed a rapport with are certain to want things from him following his Senate confirmation to the post. A spokesman says the Republican routinely “met with job creators and leaders who generated opportunities for the people of North Dakota.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.