BEK TV Network Introduces Seven Exciting New Shows

One of Nation’s Only Free Speech Networks Credits Viewers for Growth

BISMARCK, ND / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2024 / BEK News’ viewership from across the globe is growing, and so is its programming lineup. The BEK TV network is thrilled to announce the launch of seven dynamic, new programs. True to the network’s commitment to free speech, and as demanded by its viewers, these new additions feature uncensored hosts and unscripted content, ensuring that every voice is heard.

The Absolute Truth, hosted by Emerald Robinson

Monday-Friday, 10 am CT

Conservative Daily

Monday-Friday, 1 pm CT

The Truth Matters, hosted by Tina Peters

Monday-Friday, 4 pm CT

Redacted, hosted by Clayton and Natali Morris

Monday-Friday, 7 pm CT

Lou Dobbs Tonight

Monday-Friday, 8 pm CT

The Lindell Report, hosted by Mike Lindell

Saturday & Sunday, 4 pm CT

The Sentinel Report, hosted by Alex Newman

Saturday & Sunday, 5 pm CT

Beginning this week, these seven programs can be viewed live and on-demand on the BEK TV+ app. To learn more about each show and its host, visit BEK Buzz.

As one of the nation’s only truly free speech television networks, this new content reflects BEK News’ dedication to providing a platform for free expression and diverse viewpoints. The expanded schedule promises to deliver engaging and thought-provoking content that audiences have come to demand. BEK will continue to deliver programming that informs, entertains, and empowers its viewers.

For more information, visit BEK TV.

BEK TV is the only North Dakota-owned broadcasting company remaining in the state and produces more local content than any other television station. It broadcasts statewide on television and across the world via streaming.

The concept behind BEK TV’s programming is to provide a media service platform that is unscripted and uncensored. The majority of BEK TV hosts are untrained broadcasters who share their perspectives and views on topics and issues that North Dakotans are talking about. The BEK network never controls the messaging.

BEK TV is the 2021, 2022, and 2023 winner of the Bismarck Tribune’s Best of the Best contest, selected by the people for “Best Local TV Station.”

###

Contact Information

Julie Skaret

BEK Media Relations

bekbuzz@bekbuzz.com

1.701-475-1318

SOURCE: BEK TV

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Copyright 2024 ACCESSWIRE. All Rights Reserved.