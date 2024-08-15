BEK TV Launches ‘Headliners Bowling Series’ for Fans Nationwide, Supporting Youth Bowling Initiatives

Series for Bowling Enthusiasts Looking to Enjoy Top-Tier Competitions while Supporting the Future of the Sport

BISMARCK, ND / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / BEK TV, in partnership with JMar Entertainment, is thrilled to announce the launch of its extensive coverage of professional and amateur bowling tournaments across the nation. Bowling fans can subscribe to the BEK TV+ App to catch every exciting moment of the action.

Headliner Logo Headliner Bowling Series on BEK TV

The inaugural broadcast of the “Headliners Bowling Series,” presented by JMar on BEK TV, will air on Sunday, August 18th, at 6 p.m. CT, live from Sioux Falls, SD. BEK TV will bring viewers the Step Ladder Finals of the ” Farmers Union Insurance Midwest Open Championships” from Eastway Bowl.

This premier event will showcase some of the best Professional Bowling Association (PBA) bowlers in the country, including:

Marshall Kent

Kris Prather

David ‘Boog’ Krol

Zach Wilkins

Tom Smallwood

Ronnie Russell

Keven Williams

Kevin McCune

Matt Sanders

Eric Jones

Following this event, the series will continue in Moorhead, MN, where BEK TV will broadcast the Step Ladder Finals on Sunday, August 25th, at 6 p.m. CT.

Each broadcast of the “Headliners Bowling Series” will be preceded by “Frame by Frame,” a half-hour program that dives into the intricacies of the sport, also presented by JMar on BEK TV.

“We’re really excited to join forces with JMar Entertainment to bring these incredible bowling events to our viewers each week,” said Jordan Hassler, Chief Operating Officer of BEK TV. “We’re more committed than ever to providing fresh, engaging content, and it’s great to support the growth of bowling through our platform.”

Jay Fettig, Co-Owner of JMar Entertainment, added, “We’re thrilled to partner with BEK TV to bring bowling tournaments to viewers worldwide. With 1.4 million league bowlers in the United States, bowling is the largest participatory sport in the country. There’s considerable interest in the sport, and JMar Entertainment is in the business of redefining bowling by making tournaments not just about the competition itself but by making it a fun and entertaining experience for everyone.”

HOW TO WATCH

Viewers can tune in to “Frame by Frame” followed by the “Headliners Bowling Series” live and on demand on the BEK TV+ App. A portion of each subscription will directly support youth bowling initiatives, including scholarships and investing in the future of the sport.

About JMar Entertainment

JMar Entertainment was founded by 9-time PBA Tour champion Marshall Kent and PBA50 bowler Jay Fettig. JMar’s mission is to transform bowling into an exciting entertainment experience.

Their vision is to draw more people to the sport by providing economic opportunities for athletes, bowling centers, and supporting businesses and communities. Each event blends high-caliber bowling tournaments with vibrant block party elements. Inflatables for kids, beer gardens, music, food, and games create a festive atmosphere that appeals to all ages.

Through partnerships with local businesses and broadcasting on JMarTV in collaboration with BEK TV, JMar Entertainment enhances bowling’s visibility and appeal.

About BEK TV

BEK TV is the only North Dakota-owned broadcasting company remaining in the state and produces more local content than any other television station. It broadcasts statewide on television and across the world via streaming.

The concept behind BEK TV’s programming is to provide a media service platform that is unscripted and uncensored. Most BEK TV hosts are untrained broadcasters who share their perspectives and views on topics and issues that North Dakotans are talking about. The BEK network never controls the messaging.

BEK TV is the 2021, 2022, and 2023 winner of the Bismarck Tribune’s Best of the Best contest, selected by the people for “Best Local TV Station.”

Contact Information

Julie Skaret

BEK Media Relations

bekbuzz@bekbuzz.com

1.701-475-1318

SOURCE: BEK TV

