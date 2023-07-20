Barely Surviving in the Magnolia State: Financial Gap Exposes Mississippi Workers’ Struggle to Make Ends Meet

Mississippi workers, on average, have a mere $625 a month for saving, paying down debt and leisure activities after their essential expenses like housing and food are covered.

As the cost of living continues to rise and the job market evolves, many individuals need help to make ends meet with a single source of income. The COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated the financial strain, leaving people across the United States seeking alternative means to supplement their earnings and achieve financial stability.

New research offers valuable insights into the living wage vs. minimum wage disparity across the United States and which states most need a second job or side hustle.

A Living Wage?

According to The Global Living Wage Coalition, the term living wage is “the remuneration received for a standard workweek by a worker in a particular place sufficient to afford a decent standard of living for the worker and her or his family.” Shockingly, no state currently offers a minimum wage that aligns with the living wage, let alone surpasses it.

Researchers from the web host provider Hostinger compared each state’s average salary to the current living wage, revealing many Americans’ financial challenges. The study’s findings revealed that Mississippi ranks at the top of the list of states with the greatest need for a second income.

Workers in the Magnolia state are left with a mere $7.5k per year after deducting the state’s $32.6k living wage. This financial gap highlights the challenges individuals face in Mississippi as they strive to cover essential expenses while making ends meet.

The study’s findings also shed light on other states that require a second income to achieve financial flexibility. For example, Arkansas and South Dakota are among the states where individuals would benefit from a second job to make ends meet.

In Arkansas, the typical person earns $10.3k above the $32k living wage, leaving little room for financial flexibility. Similarly, in South Dakota, the typical person has $12k left over after the $30.8k living wage, which is not enough to cover essential expenses and save for the future.

According to the Living Wage Calculator developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the living wage for a family of three in the United States is estimated to be $17.31 per hour, equivalent to an annual income of $36,061 as of 2021.

These findings underscore the need for policymakers and employers to address the living wage vs. minimum wage disparity and provide workers with fair compensation and opportunities for financial stability.

Despite recent improvements, the current minimum wage still needs to catch up to the living wage in all states, making it difficult for many people to make ends meet.

There is Good News

However, according to the True Rate of Unemployment report by the Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity, the percentage of Americans with living-wage jobs has improved recently. The report also found that “functional unemployment” dropped to its lowest level in months for all major demographic groups.

With the financial challenges faced by many Americans, it’s essential to explore various avenues to supplement income, such as freelancing or picking up a side job for additional income.

The gig economy has become a popular way for individuals to supplement their income and make ends meet in the face of the living wage vs. minimum wage disparity. According to the 2020 U.S. Independent Workforce Report by Upwork, the number of freelancers in the US has grown to 59 million, or 36% of the total workforce.

While freelancing may not solve the living wage vs. minimum wage disparity, it can offer individuals the potential for substantial earnings and schedule flexibility.

Freelancing can offer flexibility and the potential for substantial earnings, but it also presents challenges, such as a lack of benefits and job security. As the gig economy continues to grow, policymakers and employers must address these challenges and provide more opportunities for financial stability for freelancers and other workers.

While the average full-time American worker works 42 hours per week, many hold multiple jobs to make ends meet. This trend highlights the urgent need for policymakers to address the living wage vs. minimum wage disparity and provide workers with fair compensation and opportunities for financial stability.

Should Minimum Wage Be Raised?

One potential solution to the living wage vs. minimum wage disparity is to increase the federal minimum wage. According to a report by the Economic Policy Institute, raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025 would benefit 32 million workers or 21% of the workforce. This increase would reduce poverty and boost economic growth.

The living wage vs. minimum wage disparity continues to be a significant challenge for many Americans seeking financial stability. While recent improvements in the percentage of Americans with living-wage jobs offer some hope, it’s clear that more needs to be done to address this issue. Policymakers and employers must work together to provide workers with fair compensation and opportunities for financial stability.

However, with financial challenges persisting, it’s essential for individuals to explore various avenues to supplement their income, such as freelancing.

By taking advantage of the opportunities in the freelance market, individuals can work towards financial security and a brighter future. It’s time for policymakers and employers to address the living wage vs. minimum wage disparity and provide workers with the compensation and opportunities they need to thrive.

