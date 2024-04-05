AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:54 p.m. EDT

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher say they filed for divorce

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher say they filed for divorce last year after more than 20 years as a couple. The English “Borat” star and the Australian “Wedding Crashers” actor who married in 2010 announced their split Friday on Instagram. The joint posts show the couple together in tennis outfits and say that after “a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down.” The couple met in 2001 and became engaged in 2004. They have two daughters and a son together.

What to know about the $30 million cash heist in Los Angeles

Police and the FBI are investigating the theft of as much as $30 million in cash from a Los Angeles money storage facility. The burglary over the Easter weekend is among the largest cash heists in U.S. history. Few details about the theft have been publicly reported. Media reports identified the facility as a location of GardaWorld, a global cash management and security company, in Sylmar. The Canada-based company also operates fleets of armored cars. Company officials did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

P&G recalls 8.2 million bags of Tide, Gain and other laundry detergents over packaging defect

NEW YORK (AP) — Procter & Gamble is recalling more than 8 million bags of Tide, Gain, Ace and Ariel laundry detergent packets sold in the U.S. and Canada. That’s because there’s a defect in the products’ child-resistant packaging. According to P&G and regulators in both the U.S. and Canada, the outer packaging meant to prevent easy access to the liquid laundry detergents pods can split open near the zipper track — posing serious risks to children and others who may ingest them. It could also lead to possible skin or eye injuries. Consumers in possession of the now-recalled bags are instructed to keep the products out of children’s reach and contact P&G for a full refund and replacement bag to store the detergent, which itself remains safe to use for laundry purposes.

Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde announce their engagement

INNSBRUCK, Austria (AP) — Skiing power couple Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde have announced they’re engaged to be married. Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic champion who has won a record 97 World Cup races, holds her ring up to the camera in one of several photos they posted on their social media accounts. The 31-year-old Aamodt Kilde of Norway is a former overall World Cup champion and two-time Olympic medalist. They’ve been dating for several years. The 29-year-old Shiffrin is from the United States.

Dengue fever outbreak in Argentina leads to shortage of a must-have item: mosquito repellent

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — In times of triple-digit inflation, Argentines are used to seeing prices for household goods skyrocket, but even they are shocked by the cost of this season’s must-have item: mosquito repellent. Shops across Buenos Aires saw their supply plummet this year as dengue fever cases surged, sending parents and children on feverish hunts for repellent as resale prices shot through the roof. Things have become so bad that even the national government — dealing with surging inflation and daily protests — found time to intervene, lifting import requirements to boost supply as Argentina confronts its worst dengue outbreak in recent memory.

Small plane clips 2 vehicles as it lands on North Carolina highway, but no injuries are reported

MONCURE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane experiencing engine problems struck two vehicles as it landed on a highway near a North Carolina airport, but no injuries were reported. The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Lancair 360 with only the pilot on board landed on a highway near Raleigh Executive Jetport at Sanford-Lee County Airport in Sanford on Thursday afternoon after experiencing engine problems. The FAA will investigate. Moncure Fire Department Chief Robert Shi says the plane struck two SUVs as it landed on U.S. Route 1, but only one sustained minor damage and no injuries were reported. He says the plane’s landing gear was not deployed, so it landed on its belly.

Apple lays off more than 600 workers in California in its first major round of post-pandemic cuts

Apple is laying off more than 600 workers in California, marking the company’s first big wave of post-pandemic job cuts amid a broader wave of tech industry consolidation. The iPhone maker notified 614 workers in multiple offices on March 28 that they were losing their jobs. The layoffs became effective on May 27, according to reports to regional authorities. The workers were cut from eight offices in Santa Clara, according to the filings. But it’s not clear which departments or projects the employees were involved in. Apple had been a notable holdout even as many other tech companies slashed their workforces over the past two years.

J&J to pump another $13B into its MedTech business with Shockwave deal

Johnson & Johnson is pumping more money into heart care with a roughly $13 billion deal for Shockwave Medical, which specializes in technology that helps open clogged arteries. The health care giant said Friday that it will spend $335 in cash for each share of Shockwave. The deal has already been approved by the boards of directors from both companies. Shockwave specializes in intravascular lithotripsy, technology that uses sonic pressure waves to crack calcium lesions in arteries and restore blood flow, along with stenting. The technology is used to treat coronary artery and peripheral artery disease.

NYC to pay $17.5M to settle suit over forced removal of religious head coverings during mug shots

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has agreed to pay $17.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by two Muslim women who were forced to remove their head coverings to be photographed after they were arrested. The class-action lawsuit was filed in 2018 by Jamilla Clark and Arwa Aziz, two Muslim women who said they felt exposed when they were forced to remove their hijabs after they were arrested in separate 2017 incidents. The settlement was filed Friday and requires approval by a federal judge. The proceeds from the settlement will be shared by the approximately 4,100 eligible class members.

Beloved giraffe of South Dakota zoo euthanized after foot injury

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A beloved giraffe at a zoo in South Dakota has died. On Thursday, the Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House & Aquarium in Sioux Falls announced the death of Chioke. He was an 18-year-old reticulated giraffe. He was born in Florida in 2006, and he came to the zoo in Sioux Falls in 2007. He grew to nearly 15 feet tall and sired three offspring. The zoo remembered him for his playful and friendly nature. A severe fracture in one of his feet, following previous hoof and foot issues in recent years, ultimately led to the decision to euthanize him, after the zoo consulted veterinarians far and wide as to his care.

