AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:43 p.m. EST

Air in Times Square filled with colored paper as organizers test New Year’s Eve confetti

NEW YORK (AP) — Visitors to Times Square got a small preview of New York City’s famed New Year’s Eve party as the event’s organizers heaved handfuls of colored paper skyward in a promotional event to test their confetti. The actual New Year’s confetti release sees an estimated 3,000 pounds of paper trucked into Midtown, Manhattan, then carried to rooftops of office buildings overlooking Times Square. About a hundred volunteer “dispersal engineers” then drop the haul on the street below to ring in the new year. The confetti’s test run took place on Friday. At a security briefing later in the day, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the city’s police department was prepared for throngs of spectators.

A 14-year-old boy is arrested on suspicion of killing parents, wounding sister in California attack

A 14-year-old California boy who told police an intruder attacked his family has been arrested on suspicion of killing his parents and severely wounding his 11-year-old sister. Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni announced the arrest Friday. He says the boy is suspected of killing his father, Lue Yang, and mother, Se Vang, at the family’s rural home near Miramonte on Wednesday. The sister underwent emergency surgery but is expected to recover. The sheriff says the boy called 911 and claimed someone had broken into the home, attacked the family and fled. But detectives found inconsistencies in his story and determined that family weapons were used in the attack. Zanoni says investigators haven’t found a motive.

Embezzlement of Oregon weekly newspaper’s funds forces it to lay off entire staff and halt print

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon weekly newspaper has had to lay off its entire staff and halt print because its funds were embezzled. The Eugene Weekly’s editor, Camilla Mortensen, says a former employee who was involved with the paper’s finances used its bank account to pay themselves $90,000. Mortensen also says the paper knows of at least $100,000 in unpaid bills. Established in 1982, the alternative weekly printed 30,000 copies each week to distribute for free in Eugene, home to the University of Oregon. Media experts in Eugene say the paper was critical for the community at a time of widening gaps in local news coverage.

Jail call recording shows risk to witnesses in Tupac Shakur killing case, Las Vegas prosecutors say

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors are telling a Nevada judge that witnesses may be at risk in the case of a former Los Angeles-area gang leader charged with killing hip-hop music icon Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas in 1996. The Clark County District Attorney’s Office is citing an October jail telephone recording in which Duane “Keffe D” Davis was told about a “green light,” or what prosecutors described as an authorization to kill. Prosecutors argue that Davis should remain a behind bars until trial. Davis’ attorneys say they will respond at a bail hearing on Tuesday. Prosecutors say Davis has for years described himself as the “shot-caller” in Shakur’s killing. Davis’ lawyers say that’s been for entertainment and to make money.

Court in Canadian province blocks new laws against public use of illegal substances

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Supreme Court of the Canadian province of British Columbia has blocked new provincial laws against public consumption of illegal substances. The ruling imposes a temporary injunction until March 31, with the judge saying “irreparable harm will be caused” if the laws come into force. The Restricting Public Consumption of Illegal Substances Act was passed by the B.C. provincial legislature in November, allowing fines and imprisonment for people who refuse to comply with police orders not to consume drugs within six meters of all building entrances and bus stops; within 15 meters of playgrounds, spray and wading pools, and skate parks; and in parks, beaches and sports fields.

Oakland, California, officer killed while answering burglary call; shooter being sought, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an Oakland police officer has been shot and killed while answering a report of a burglary at a marijuana dispensary. Police say 36-year-old Tuan Le was in plainclothes and driving an unmarked car when he and others responded to the report at about 4:30 a.m. Friday near Jack London Square. Interim Police Chief Darren Allison says as the officers arrived, they saw several people leaving the cannabis business and one opened fire, hitting Le. He died at a hospital about four hours later. No arrests have been made.

Trump’s lawyers say he may testify at January trial over defamation damages in sex abuse case

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump say he may testify at a mid-January trial set to decide how much he owes a columnist for defaming her after she said he sexually abused her three decades ago in a Manhattan department store. The lawyers filed papers in Manhattan federal court late Thursday to request that Trump’s October 2022 deposition transcript in the case not be shown to the jury because Trump has been named as a witness likely to testify at the trial. The columnist, 80-year-old E. Jean Carroll, is planning to testify as well at the trial scheduled to start Jan. 16.

North Dakota lawmaker’s district GOP echoes call on him to resign after slurs to police in DUI stop

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Local Republican Party leaders are joining calls for a North Dakota GOP lawmaker to resign after he made profane, homophobic and anti-migrant comments to police during a traffic stop and arrest on a charge of drunken driving earlier this month. Republican state Rep. Nico Rios, of Williston, has said he has no plans to immediately resign, but he is mulling his future and will seek help for alcohol issues. Earlier this week, Republican House Majority Leader Mike Lefor and North Dakota Republican Party Chairwoman Sandi Sanford called on Rios to step down. He was elected in 2022 to a four-year House term.

Prosecutors say there’s no need for a second trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors have told a New York judge that they will not proceed with a second trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on charges not in the case presented to a jury that convicted him in November. Prosecutors told U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in a letter late Friday that evidence at a second trial would duplicate evidence already shown to a jury and would ignore the “strong public interest in a prompt resolution” of the case. They said the judge can consider the evidence that would be used at a second trial when he sentences Bankman-Fried in March. A lawyer for Bankman-Fried declined comment.

US citizen inspired by Hamas sought to wage jihad against ‘No. 1 enemy’ America, prosecutors say

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a U.S. citizen living in Egypt sought to join the al Shabaab terrorist organization and wage violent jihad against America and its allies in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Karrem Nasr, 23, of Lawrenceville, New Jersey, was arrested Dec. 14 after flying from Egypt to Nairobi, Kenya, where prosecutors say he was planning to meet with al Shabaab members before traveling to train in Somalia, where the terror group is based. Nasr was returned to the U.S. on Thursday and was scheduled to appear Friday before a federal magistrate in Manhattan. He is charged with attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.