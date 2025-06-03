AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:41 a.m. EDT

Snack Wrap unwrapped: Here’s why McDonald’s is bringing back a fan favorite on July 10

McDonald’s says it’s bringing back a menu item it discontinued nearly a decade ago. The Chicago burger giant confirmed on Tuesday that Snack Wraps will return to its U.S. menu on July 10. McDonald’s introduced Snack Wraps in 2006 but pulled them in the U.S. a decade later because they were too complicated for its kitchens to prepare. But fans have clamored for a comeback for years. The U.S. president of McDonald says some customers kept ordering the Snack Wrap at drive-thrus. In the meantime, rivals like Burger King introduced their own chicken wraps. McDonald’s expects Snack Wraps to boost its U.S. sales, which have been sluggish as consumers react to economic conditions.

What made Mount Etna’s latest eruption so rare

MILAN (AP) — Mount Etna has again captivated the world with a spectacular show. The volcano that towers over eastern Sicily spewing smoke and ash high into the air. But the defining event of Monday’s eruption was the more rare pyroclastic flow from the southwestern crater not visible from a distance. The volcano is Europe’s most active and the continent’s largest. Etna attracts hikers and backpackers to its slopes while less adventurous tourists can take it in from a distance. Etna’s latest eruption caused neither injuries nor evacuations. But it sent a group of tourists on its flanks running.

‘King of the Hill’ voice actor Jonathan Joss fatally shot outside his Texas home

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a voice actor best known for his work on the animated television series “King of the Hill” was fatally shot near his Texas home. San Antonio police said Monday that Jonathan Joss was found about 7 p.m. the previous night on the street near his home after having been shot. He died at the scene. Joss’ husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, says in a statement the couple had been at Joss’ home checking mail when a man yelled homophobic slurs at them before opening fire. The home had been damaged in a January fire. Police have arrested Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja and charged him with murder in the fatal shooting.

Northern lights could be visible again in some US states after weekend solar storms

NEW YORK (AP) — Space weather forecasters say northern lights may be visible in parts of the northern United States following weekend solar storms. The sun burped out another burst of energy Monday that’s headed to Earth. Colorful auroras could be visible in Alaska, Washington, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Maine and parts of Idaho, Wyoming, Iowa, New York, Vermont and New Hampshire. The sun is at the maximum phase of its 11-year activity cycle, making auroras more common and widespread. Last year, the strongest geomagnetic storm in two decades slammed Earth, producing light displays across the Northern Hemisphere.

Eagles’ Saquon Barkley announced as Madden NFL 26 cover athlete

Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley has been announced as EA Sports’ cover athlete for Madden NFL 26. Barkley’s sensational backward hurdle from Week 9 of last year’s Super Bowl-winning season is depicted on the standard cover. The deluxe edition features a tight shot of Barkley in his game-day gear. Barkley last season set an NFL single-season rushing record, postseason included, topping the mark of 2,476 yards set by Terrell Davis. He ended perhaps the greatest debut season of any free agent in Philadelphia sports history with 2,504 yards rushing and 18 rushing touchdowns.

Bills QB Josh Allen and actor Hailee Steinfeld marry in Southern California

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actor Hailee Steinfeld have tied the knot. Multiple media outlets reported Saturday that the power couple’s wedding took place in Southern California, where both Allen and Steinfeld live. Pictures of the event showed Steinfeld in a white strapless gown, walking down the aisle as well as the couple sharing a kiss. The timing and location of the wedding were closely guarded secrets. Allen, who turned 29 last week, and the 28-year-old Steinfeld were engaged during the Bills bye week in November. The two were first linked in the spring of 2023.

‘Lilo & Stitch’ passes ‘Sinners’ to become 2nd highest grossing film of 2025

“Lilo & Stitch” has once again placed first on the box office charts. According to studio estimates Sunday, the hybrid live-action Disney movie added $63 million in domestic ticket sales. With $280.1 million total, it surpassed “Sinners” to become the second-highest grossing film of the year. Second place went to “Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning” with $27.3 million. Newcomer “Karate Kid: Legends” opened in third with $21 million. “Final Destination: Bloodlines” landed in fourth place with $10.8 million in its third weekend, while the new horror movie “Bring Her Back” rounded out the top five with $7.1 million.

And with that, an era ends: ‘Thanks for watching us. It’s the NBA on TNT’

Ernie Johnson could barely get the words out. The run of “Inside the NBA” on TNT came to an end on Saturday night after nearly four decades as a fixture of the league. The show will move to ESPN and ABC next season — and keep Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley together — but the final TNT sign-off was an emotional one.

FDA approves Moderna’s new lower-dose COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug administration has approved a new COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna but with limits on who can use it. Moderna’s new option is a lower-dose version that is a step toward next-generation coronavirus vaccines. The company said in a statement Saturday that it expects to offer both the new vaccine and its existing COVID-19 shot this fall. The FDA approved the new vaccine for all adults 65 and older, and for people age 12 to 64 who are at higher risk from the coronavirus. That’s the same limit that the FDA set in licensing another vaccine option from Novavax.

Loretta Swit, Emmy-winner who played Maj. Houlihan on pioneering series ‘M.A.S.H.,’ has died at 87

NEW YORK (AP) — Loretta Swit, who won two Emmy Awards playing Major Margaret Houlihan on the pioneering hit TV series “M.A.S.H.,” has died. She was 87. Swit played the demanding head nurse of a behind-the-lines surgical unit during the Korean War and along with Alan Alda was the show’s longest-serving cast member. Publicist Harlan Boll says Swit died Friday at her home in New York City, likely from natural causes. Swit was able to shift the character away from the sex-crazed “Hot Lips” Houlihan character in Robert Altman’s 1970 film.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.