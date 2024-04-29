AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:39 p.m. EDT

Politicians and dog experts vilify South Dakota governor after she writes about killing her dog

Politicians and dog experts are criticizing South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem after she wrote in a new book about killing a rambunctious puppy. The story and the vilification she received on social media has some observers wondering if she’s still a viable potential running mate for Donald Trump. Noem has tried to reframe the story from two decades ago as an example of her willingness to make tough decisions. She says the 14-month-old dog showed aggressive behavior by biting. Experts who work with hunting dogs like Noem’s said she should have trained the pup, not killed it, or found it a new home.

A horse-shaped nebula gets its close-up in new photos by NASA’s Webb telescope

DALLAS (AP) — NASA’s Webb Space Telescope has revealed the sharpest images yet of a portion of a horse-shaped nebula. The Horsehead Nebula is located in the Orion constellation and is 1,300 light-years away. Webb’s new glamour shots released Monday captured the Horsehead’s “mane” in finer detail, illuminating its clouds of gas and dust. The nebula is a favorite target of space observatories including the Hubble Space Telescope. Last year, the European space telescope Euclid took fresh photos of Horsehead.

Britney and Jamie Spears settlement avoids long, potentially ugly and revealing trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears and her father Jamie Spears have settled the remaining issues in the court conservatorship that controlled her life and affairs for nearly 14 years. With the agreement the two will avoid what might have been an ugly and revealing trial that had been scheduled for next month. The terms of their agreement have not been disclosed. Her attorney Mathew Rosengart says she is now truly free. Jamie Spears’ attorney Alex Weingarten says he would love to reconcile with his daughter. The trial was to involve payment to the attorneys who ran the conservatorship and allegations that her father had mishandled it.

Cowboys and running back Ezekiel Elliott reuniting after agreeing to deal, AP source says

DALLAS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says the Dallas Cowboys are reuniting with running back Ezekiel Elliott after agreeing to terms on a contract with the former two-time rushing champion. Elliott returns to the Cowboys a year after they let him go in a cost-cutting move. The Cowboys acknowledged during the draft last weekend that they had recently met with Elliott and his representatives. Dallas didn’t draft a running back after moving from its starter each of the past two seasons. Owner Jerry Jones says he believes Elliott is still a starting-caliber back. The 28-year-old played for New England last season.

Jason Kelce will join ESPN and be part of ‘Monday Night Football’ pregame show, AP source says

Jason Kelce will join ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” after retiring from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity on Monday because it was not expected to be announced until the ESPN/Disney upfront presentation to advertisers on May 14. The Athletic was the first to report on Kelce’s choice. Kelce is expected to replace Robert Griffin III, who would continue with the network as a college football analyst. Kelce played 13 years for the Eagles. He was the most sought after former player by the networks for the upcoming season. He participated in last year’s NFL Broadcasting and Media Workshop.

Winner of $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot is an immigrant from Laos who has cancer

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — One of the winners of a $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot this month is an immigrant from Laos who has had cancer for eight years and had his latest chemotherapy treatment last week. Cheng “Charlie” Saephan told a news conference held by the Oregon Lottery on Monday that he and his wife would take half the money, and the other half would go to a friend who chipped in $100 to buy a batch of tickets with them. Saephan said he’d buy a house and find a good doctor for himself. Saephan said he was born in Laos and moved to Thailand in 1987, before immigrating to the U.S. in 1994.

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ hits No. 1, with songs claiming the top 14 spots

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift continues to dominate in the week following the release of her 11th album, “The Tortured Poets Department.” The 31-track album has hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, tying Swift with Jay-Z for second-most No. 1 albums at 14. Only The Beatles, with 19 No. 1 albums, have had more. The album has amassed 2.61 million equivalent album units. A shocking 1.914 million of those units come from traditional album sales. It is the top-selling album of 2024 and experienced the biggest streaming week for an album in history. That’s not all: 14 of her albums 31 songs claimed the top 14 spots on the Billboard Hot 100.

Gérard Depardieu will be tried for alleged sexual assaults on a film set, French prosecutors say

PARIS (AP) — Actor Gérard Depardieu will face a criminal trial in October over the alleged sexual assaults in 2021 of two women on the set of the film “The Green Shutters.” Police detained the 75-year-old actor for questioning Monday, and the Paris public prosecutor’s office said later he was summoned to appear in court. The statement said his trial will start in October “for sexual assaults likely to have been committed in September 2021” against two accusers. Depardieu has previously denied wrongdoing. His lawyer declined to comment to reporters other than to say the actor was no longer in custody. Depardieu has been an ambassador for French film and was long seen as a national icon.

Pair of giant pandas set to travel from China to San Diego Zoo under conservation partnership

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A pair of giant pandas will soon make the journey from China to the U.S., where they will be cared for at the San Diego Zoo. It’s all part of an ongoing conservation partnership between the two nations. The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance said Monday that its caretakers recently visited China to meet the giant pandas, Yun Chuan and Xin Bao. An exact date for the handoff hasn’t been set. Yun Chuan is a mild-mannered male panda nearly 5 years old. Xin Bao is a nearly 4-year-old female described as a gentle introvert.

The Rolling Stones show no signs of slowing down as they begin their latest tour with Texas show

HOUSTON (AP) — The Rolling Stones are showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. They kicked off their latest tour Sunday night at Houston’s NRG Stadium. During a vibrant two-hour show, the Stones, who’ve been touring for more than 60 years, played with the energy of band that was on tour for the first time. Frontman Mick Jagger often strutted up and down the stage with seemingly boundless energy while guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood played many familiar guitar riffs beloved by fans. The Stones have hit the road to support their latest album, “Hackney Diamonds.” Houston is the first stop on the band’s 16 city tour across the U.S. and Canada.

