AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:35 p.m. EDT

‘King of the Hill’ voice actor Jonathan Joss fatally shot outside his Texas home

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a voice actor best known for his work on the animated television series “King of the Hill” was fatally shot near his Texas home. San Antonio police said Monday that Jonathan Joss was found about 7 p.m. the previous night on the street near his home after having been shot. He died at the scene. Joss’ husband, Tristan Kern de Gonzales, says in a statement the couple had been at Joss’ home checking mail when a man yelled homophobic slurs at them before opening fire. The home had been damaged in a January fire. Police have arrested Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja and charged him with murder in the fatal shooting.

Northern lights could be visible again in some US states after weekend solar storms

NEW YORK (AP) — Space weather forecasters say northern lights may be visible in parts of the northern United States following weekend solar storms. The sun burped out another burst of energy Monday that’s headed to Earth. Colorful auroras could be visible in Alaska, Washington, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Maine and parts of Idaho, Wyoming, Iowa, New York, Vermont and New Hampshire. The sun is at the maximum phase of its 11-year activity cycle, making auroras more common and widespread. Last year, the strongest geomagnetic storm in two decades slammed Earth, producing light displays across the Northern Hemisphere.

Sicily’s Mount Etna erupts with columns of smoke and ash

MILAN (AP) — Sicily’s Mount Etna has put on a fiery show, sending a cloud of smoke and ash miles into the air, but officials said the activity posed no danger to the population. The level of alert due to the volcanic activity was raised at the Catania airport Monday, but no immediate interruptions were reported. Italy’s INGV National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said the spectacle on Europe’s most active volcano was caused when part of the southeast crater collapsed, resulting in hot lava flows. Officials said the ash cloud emission had ended by the afternoon. It was the 14th eruptive phase in recent months.

Bills QB Josh Allen and actor Hailee Steinfeld marry in Southern California

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actor Hailee Steinfeld have tied the knot. Multiple media outlets reported Saturday that the power couple’s wedding took place in Southern California, where both Allen and Steinfeld live. Pictures of the event showed Steinfeld in a white strapless gown, walking down the aisle as well as the couple sharing a kiss. The timing and location of the wedding were closely guarded secrets. Allen, who turned 29 last week, and the 28-year-old Steinfeld were engaged during the Bills bye week in November. The two were first linked in the spring of 2023.

‘Lilo & Stitch’ passes ‘Sinners’ to become 2nd highest grossing film of 2025

“Lilo & Stitch” has once again placed first on the box office charts. According to studio estimates Sunday, the hybrid live-action Disney movie added $63 million in domestic ticket sales. With $280.1 million total, it surpassed “Sinners” to become the second-highest grossing film of the year. Second place went to “Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning” with $27.3 million. Newcomer “Karate Kid: Legends” opened in third with $21 million. “Final Destination: Bloodlines” landed in fourth place with $10.8 million in its third weekend, while the new horror movie “Bring Her Back” rounded out the top five with $7.1 million.

And with that, an era ends: ‘Thanks for watching us. It’s the NBA on TNT’

Ernie Johnson could barely get the words out. The run of “Inside the NBA” on TNT came to an end on Saturday night after nearly four decades as a fixture of the league. The show will move to ESPN and ABC next season — and keep Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley together — but the final TNT sign-off was an emotional one.

FDA approves Moderna’s new lower-dose COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug administration has approved a new COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna but with limits on who can use it. Moderna’s new option is a lower-dose version that is a step toward next-generation coronavirus vaccines. The company said in a statement Saturday that it expects to offer both the new vaccine and its existing COVID-19 shot this fall. The FDA approved the new vaccine for all adults 65 and older, and for people age 12 to 64 who are at higher risk from the coronavirus. That’s the same limit that the FDA set in licensing another vaccine option from Novavax.

Loretta Swit, Emmy-winner who played Maj. Houlihan on pioneering series ‘M.A.S.H.,’ has died at 87

NEW YORK (AP) — Loretta Swit, who won two Emmy Awards playing Major Margaret Houlihan on the pioneering hit TV series “M.A.S.H.,” has died. She was 87. Swit played the demanding head nurse of a behind-the-lines surgical unit during the Korean War and along with Alan Alda was the show’s longest-serving cast member. Publicist Harlan Boll says Swit died Friday at her home in New York City, likely from natural causes. Swit was able to shift the character away from the sex-crazed “Hot Lips” Houlihan character in Robert Altman’s 1970 film.

Miss Atomic Bomb: The woman, the mystery and the man who solved it

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A single photo sparked a 25-year search in Las Vegas. Historian Robert Friedrichs became obsessed with uncovering the true identity of Miss Atomic Bomb, the showgirl in a 1957 promo photo wearing a mushroom cloud swimsuit who seemed to vanish from the public eye. Friedrichs dug through archives, interviewed showgirls, and followed countless leads. The breakthrough came in an obituary: her real name was Anna Lee Mahoney. A temporary exhibit highlighting the woman in the photo, the mystery behind her name and the man who solved it opens in June at the Atomic Museum.

A small plane crashes into the terrace of a house in Germany. 2 people are dead

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a small plane has crashed into the terrace of a residential building in western Germany as it approached an airport and two people were killed. The crash happened Saturday in Korschenbroich, near the city of Mönchengladbach and not far from the Dutch border. The plane hit the terrace of the building and a fire broke out. Police said two people died and one of them was the plane’s pilot. Investigators were working to identify the second victim. The pilot reported that she was having technical problems ahead of the crash.

