AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:34 p.m. EDT

Bill Cobbs, the prolific and sage character actor, dies at 90

NEW YORK (AP) — The veteran character actor Bill Cobbs has died. He was 90. Cobbs became a ubiquitous and sage screen presence as an older man, acting in films such as “The Hudsucker Proxy” and “The Bodyguard.” Cobbs’ publicist says Cobbs died Tuesday at his home in the Inland Empire, California, surrounded by family and friends. A Cleveland native, Cobbs was a lifelong actor with some 200 film and TV credits. The lion share of those came in his 50s, 60s and 70s, when filmmakers and TV producers turned to him again and again to imbue small but pivotal parts with a wizened and worn soulfulness.

Pair of giant pandas on their way from China to San Diego Zoo under conservation partnership

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A pair of giant pandas are on their way from China to the U.S., where they will be cared for at the San Diego Zoo as part of an ongoing conservation partnership between the two nations. Officials with the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance were on hand in China Wednesday for a farewell ceremony commemorating the departure of the giant pandas, Yun Chuan and Xin Bao. The celebration included cultural performances, video salutations from Chinese and American students and a gift exchange among conservation partners, the zoo said in a statement. After the ceremony, the giant pandas began their trip to Southern California.

Alex Morgan left off the 18-player U.S. soccer roster headed to the Olympics

U.S. national team forward Alex Morgan has been left off coach Emma Hayes’ roster for the Paris Olympics. Morgan was the most notable absence on the 18-player list. The 34-year-old Morgan is a three-time Olympian but missed more than a month with the San Diego Wave after injuring her left ankle on April 19. She had since returned. Morgan also was named to the squad Hayes assembled for a pair of U.S. friendlies against South Korea earlier this month. Morgan has 123 goals in 224 appearances with the national team. Hayes says “there is no denying that it was an extremely competitive process.”

Tribes honor the birth of a rare white buffalo calf in Yellowstone and reveal its name: Wakan Gli

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (AP) — Native American religious ceremonies with dancing, drumming, singing and the retelling of a sacred legend commemorated the recent birth of a rare white buffalo calf in Yellowstone National Park. The calf was born earlier this month in the park’s vast Lamar Valley. To the several tribes who revere American bison, the calf’s appearance was both the fulfilment of sacred prophesy and a message. Chief Arvol Looking Horse of the Lakota, Dakota and Nakota Oyate in South Dakota said in Wednesday’s ceremonies near West Yellowstone, Montana, that the message is for people to work together to preserve the Earth for their children.

Knicks set to acquire Mikal Bridges in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, AP sources say

NEW YORK (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the details say that Mikal Bridges is being traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the New York Knicks, where he will join Jalen Brunson and his other former Villanova teammates. The first trade between the New York rivals since 1983 will put Bridges in the lineup alongside Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo, players who helped the Wildcats win two NCAA championships. The Knicks will pay big to get him, with ESPN reporting Tuesday that they are sending the Nets Bojan Bogdanovic, four unprotected first-round picks and one protected pick. The deal was confirmed to The Associated Press under condition of anonymity because it is not yet official.

Chanel goes to the opera in a gleaming but designer-less couture collection

PARIS (AP) — Chanel’s latest couture display at the Paris Fashion Week is a finely executed collection channeling theatricality. Few Parisian fashion houses can fill the Paris Opera and gain applause from Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour and other luminaries without even having a designer. It’s a testament to Chanel’s enduring power and its world-renowned atelier following Virginie Viard’s abrupt exit on June 5.

Ex-‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera will spend six months on probation after plea over family altercation

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Former “Jackass” star Bam Margera will spend six months on probation after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct Wednesday over an altercation at his home near Philadelphia. The plea ends a misdemeanor assault case that stemmed from what his brother called a “frightening and unpredictable” two-week visit home last year. Defense lawyer William Brennan says Margera is now clean, sober and productive. He says Margera pleaded guilty to two summary offenses. Jess Margera had called his brother “a good dude when he’s not messed up,” but said he had ruptured his eardrum in the altercation.

The mastermind behind ‘CSI’ turns the franchise to a new direction with unscripted CBS series

NEW YORK (AP) — There have been five “CSI” shows with actors playing forensics experts. Now it’s time for the real experts to bask in the spotlight. “The Real CSI: Miami,” premiering on CBS on Wednesday, is a documentary-style look at the hunt for real criminals told by the officers and lab-coated pros who solved the murders. The series uses real 911 calls, actor portrayals, surveillance video, interrogation and bodycam footage, crime scene images, cool graphics and re-creations. There are also interviews with survivors and family members to underline the pain of loss. The series is created by writer-producer Anthony E. Zuiker, who created the hit franchise.

Ford recalls over 550,000 pickup trucks because transmissions can suddenly downshift to 1st gear

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 550,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the transmissions can unexpectedly downshift to first gear no matter how fast the trucks are going. The recall covers certain F-150 pickups from the 2014 model year. Ford says in documents posted Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators that the downshifting can cause drivers to lose control of the trucks, increasing the risk of a crash. Documents say the problem is caused by a lost signal between a transmission speed sensor and the powertrain control computer. There also could be corrosion and problems with connector pins. Dealers will update the powertrain control software at no cost to owners, who will be notified by letters in early July.

Feds charge 5, including man acquitted at trial, with conspiring to bribe Minnesota juror with $120K

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI have announced that five people, including a man acquitted at trial, have been charged with conspiring to bribe a juror in one of the country’s largest COVID-19-related fraud cases with a bag of $120,000 in cash. Federal authorities made the announcement Wednesday. The bribe attempt brought renewed attention to the trial of seven Minnesota defendants accused of coordinating to steal more than $40 million from a federal program that was supposed to feed children during the coronavirus pandemic. More than $250 million in federal funds were taken overall and only about $50 million has been recovered, authorities say.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.