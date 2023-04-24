AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:30 p.m. EDT

Comedian Richard Lewis reveals he has Parkinson’s disease

NEW YORK (AP) — Comedian Richard Lewis is retiring from stand-up following four surgeries and a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. The 75-year-old “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star, who is known for wearing all-black and exploring his neuroses onstage, posted a video Monday to Twitter explaining his various health issues. He said that for the past few years he’s suffered with back pain and had shoulder and hip replacement surgeries. He also got a brain scan because he was shuffling his feet when he walked. He says doctors diagnosed him with Parkinson’s, adding “I’m on the right meds, so I’m cool.”

Favre remains in Mississippi welfare lawsuit, judge rules

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge has ruled that retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre will remain as a defendant in a civil lawsuit that seeks to recover millions of dollars of misspent welfare money. The funds were supposed to help some of the neediest people in the United States. Circuit Judge Faye Peterson wrote Monday that Favre’s attorneys made “unpersuasive and inapplicable” arguments in seeking to have him removed. Favre is one of more than three dozen people being sued by the Mississippi Department of Human Services. His spokesman, Alex Pfeiffer, says Favre is disappointed in the judge’s ruling, and his legal team is exploring their options.

Actor Danny Masterson drugged, raped women, prosecutor says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles prosecutor told jurors that actor Danny Masterson drugged three women before raping them. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told a jury Monday during opening statements at the second trial of the star of “That ‘70s Show” that Masterson gave drugged drinks to each of the women, then raped them in his home between 2001 and 2003. Mueller had not been allowed to directly assert that the women were drugged at Masterson’s first trial, where a deadlocked jury led to a mistrial. Masterson’s attorney said in his opening statement that there was no tangible evidence that Masterson drugged the women, nor any convincing evidence that he raped them.

Ginnie Newhart, wife of comedy legend Bob Newhart, dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ginnie Newhart, who was married to comedy legend Bob Newhart for six decades and inspired the classic ending of his “Newhart” series, has died. She was 82. Publicist Jerry Digney says Ginnie Newhart died Sunday after a long illness. No further details were available. The couple recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Ginnie Newhart is credited with providing the idea for the 1990 “Newhart” finale that included a clever callback to her husband’s “The Bob Newhart Show.” The later show, which featured Newhart as a Vermont innkeeper, ended with him waking up in Chicago next to his on-screen wife from “The Bob Newhart Show,” revealing the second series to be dream.

Severe solar storm creates dazzling auroras farther south

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — An intense solar storm has the northern lights gracing the skies farther south than usual. Forecasters say a blast of superhot material from the sun late last week hurled scorching gases known as plasma toward Earth at nearly 2 million mph. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says Earth felt the brunt of the storm Sunday. Conditions eased Monday, but auroras might still be visible as far south as South Dakota and Iowa. NOAA says this is the third severe geomagnetic storm since the current 11-year solar cycle began in 2019. The cycle will peak in 2024.

Clippers’ Leonard expected to miss Game 5 vs. Suns

PHOENIX (AP) — Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss a third straight playoff game for the Los Angeles Clippers, who are facing elimination against the Phoenix Suns. Leonard has a sprained right knee, the same injury that has sidelined teammate Paul George since March 21. The Suns lead the best-of-seven series 3-1, with Game 5 on Tuesday in Phoenix. Leonard hurt his knee in Game 1 and played through it in Game 2, but his condition worsened. He missed Games 3 and 4 and the Clippers lost both contests.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Len Goodman dies at 78

LONDON (AP) — Len Goodman, an urbane long-serving judge on “Dancing with the Stars” and “Strictly Come Dancing,” has died aged 78. Agent Jackie Gill said Goodman “passed away peacefully,” without giving a cause. A former dancer, Goodman was a judge on “Strictly Come Dancing” for 12 years from its launch on the BBC in 2004. The ballroom dancing competition, which pairs celebrities with professional dance partners, has become one of the network’s most popular shows. Goodman was head judge on the U.S. version of the show, “Dancing With the Stars,” for 15 years until his retirement in November. Goodman was also a recipient of the Carl Alan Award in recognition of outstanding contributions to dance.

Did Ed Sheeran hit pilfer Marvin Gaye classic? Trial to tell

NEW YORK (AP) — Opening statements are set for Tuesday morning in a trial that mashes up Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” with Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.” The heirs of Gaye’s co-writer of the 1973 soul classic, Ed Townsend, are suing Sheeran in a trial that started in Manhattan federal court Monday. After a jury was picked, jurors were told to await openings on Tuesday. Townsend’s heirs say Sheeran’s 2014 hit is so similar to “Let’s Get It On” that it violates copyright. Sheeran is among witnesses expected to testify. His lawyers say the similarities are simply the basic chord progressions and song structures behind much of pop music.

Morgan Wallen cancels Ole Miss show after losing his voice

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Thousands of country music fans were awaiting singer Morgan Wallen when he suddenly canceled his performance Sunday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium. WTVA-TV reports video boards inside the Ole Miss football stadium showed a message saying the singer had lost his voice and was unable to perform, adding that people would be refunded their money where they bought the tickets. Some people expressed anger on social media because the announcement of the cancellation came after the opening acts had performed.

Jury selection begins over 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jury selection has begun in the federal death penalty trial of a man accused of shooting to death 11 Jewish worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. Robert G. Bowers, from the Pittsburgh suburb of Baldwin, faces 63 counts in the Oct. 27, 2018, attack at the Tree of Life synagogue, where members of three Jewish congregations were holding Sabbath activities. U.S. District Judge Robert Colville thanked prospective jurors at the start of Monday’s proceedings. If convicted, Bowers could get the death sentence. The 50-year-old offered to plead guilty in return for a life sentence, but federal prosecutors turned him down.

