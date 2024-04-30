AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:25 a.m. EDT

Walmart launches store-label food brand as it seeks to appeal to younger shoppers

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is launching its biggest store-label food brand in 20 years in terms of its breadth of items. It’s an attempt to appeal to younger customers who are not brand loyal and want chef-inspired foods priced more affordably. The country’s largest retail said Tuesday that the brand, called Bettergoods, is just starting to land in Walmart stores and online. By this fall, there will be 300 products, spanning frozen, dairy, snacks, beverages, pasta, soups, coffee, chocolate among others. The launch comes as inflation has driven shoppers to seek less-expensive alternatives, lifting the popularity of private-label brands.

King Charles III returns to public duties with a trip to a cancer charity

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III is returning to public duties with a visit to a cancer treatment charity, beginning his carefully managed comeback after the monarch’s own cancer diagnosis sidelined him for three months. The event on Tuesday marks the king’s first formal public engagement since Feb. 6, when Buckingham Palace announced that he would be taking a break from public duties to focus on his treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer. It will be the first of several public appearances Charles will make in the coming weeks as he prepares to host a state visit by the emperor and empress of Japan in June.

Indonesia’s Mount Ruang erupts again, spewing ash and peppering villages with debris

MANADO, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s Mount Ruang volcano has erupted for a second time in two weeks, spewing ash more than a mile into the sky, closing an airport and peppering nearby villages with debris. The alert level of the volcano on Sulawesi Island was again raised to the highest level by the Indonesian geological service Tuesday. More than 11,000 people had evacuated after the April 17 eruption, and some remain in shelters. The international airport in the North Sulawesi provincial capital of Manado was closed again. Ash, grit and rock fell from the sky in towns and cities across the region, including Manado, a city with more than 430,000 people where motorists had to switch on their headlights during daytime.

A medical report on soccer legend Maradona’s death aims to undercut homicide case against medics

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A medical examiner’s report into the death of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona has injected uncertainty into the criminal negligence case brought against those involved in his care. The report was released Monday, just a month before the staffers are set to stand trial for homicide. A forensic expert conducted the study at the behest of one of the main defendants, neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, in an effort to challenge the 2021 medical examination that held Luque and other doctors responsible for what it described as Maradona’s avoidable death. The defendants have denied any violations or irregularities in Maradona’s treatment.

A horse-shaped nebula gets its close-up in new photos by NASA’s Webb telescope

DALLAS (AP) — NASA’s Webb Space Telescope has revealed the sharpest images yet of a portion of a horse-shaped nebula. The Horsehead Nebula is located in the Orion constellation and is 1,300 light-years away. Webb’s new glamour shots released Monday captured the Horsehead’s “mane” in finer detail, illuminating its clouds of gas and dust. The nebula is a favorite target of space observatories including the Hubble Space Telescope. Last year, the European space telescope Euclid took fresh photos of Horsehead.

Politicians and dog experts vilify South Dakota governor after she writes about killing her dog

Politicians and dog experts are criticizing South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem after she wrote in a new book about killing a rambunctious puppy. The story and the vilification she received on social media has some observers wondering if she’s still a viable potential running mate for Donald Trump. Noem has tried to reframe the story from two decades ago as an example of her willingness to make tough decisions. She says the 14-month-old dog showed aggressive behavior by biting. Experts who work with hunting dogs like Noem’s said she should have trained the pup, not killed it, or found it a new home.

‘Hell’s Kitchen’ and ‘Stereophonic’ lead Tony Award nominations, shows honoring creativity’s spark

NEW YORK (AP) — Two Broadway shows celebrating the origins of sonic creativity — the musical “Hell’s Kitchen” fueled by Alicia Keys songs, and the play “Stereophonic” about a ’70s rock band at the edge of stardom — each earned a leading 13 Tony Award nominations Tuesday. The list also saw a record number of women nominated for best director. A total of 28 shows earned a Tony nod or more, with the musical “The Outsiders,” an adaptation of the beloved S. E. Hinton novel and the Francis Ford Coppola film, earning 12 nominations, and a starry revival of “Cabaret” starring Eddie Redmayne, nabbing nine. The Tonys are set for June 16.

Britney and Jamie Spears settlement avoids long, potentially ugly and revealing trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears and her father Jamie Spears have settled the remaining issues in the court conservatorship that controlled her life and affairs for nearly 14 years. With the agreement the two will avoid what might have been an ugly and revealing trial that had been scheduled for next month. The terms of their agreement have not been disclosed. Her attorney Mathew Rosengart says she is now truly free. Jamie Spears’ attorney Alex Weingarten says he would love to reconcile with his daughter. The trial was to involve payment to the attorneys who ran the conservatorship and allegations that her father had mishandled it.

Cowboys and running back Ezekiel Elliott reuniting after agreeing to deal, AP source says

DALLAS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says the Dallas Cowboys are reuniting with running back Ezekiel Elliott after agreeing to terms on a contract with the former two-time rushing champion. Elliott returns to the Cowboys a year after they let him go in a cost-cutting move. The Cowboys acknowledged during the draft last weekend that they had recently met with Elliott and his representatives. Dallas didn’t draft a running back after moving from its starter each of the past two seasons. Owner Jerry Jones says he believes Elliott is still a starting-caliber back. The 28-year-old played for New England last season.

Jason Kelce will join ESPN and be part of ‘Monday Night Football’ pregame show, AP source says

Jason Kelce will join ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” after retiring from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity on Monday because it was not expected to be announced until the ESPN/Disney upfront presentation to advertisers on May 14. The Athletic was the first to report on Kelce’s choice. Kelce is expected to replace Robert Griffin III, who would continue with the network as a college football analyst. Kelce played 13 years for the Eagles. He was the most sought after former player by the networks for the upcoming season. He participated in last year’s NFL Broadcasting and Media Workshop.

