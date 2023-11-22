AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:07 a.m. EST

A population of hard-to-eradicate ‘super pigs’ in Canada is threatening to invade the US

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota, North Dakota, Montana and other northern states are making preparations to stop an invasion of wild pigs from Canada. Wild pigs already cause around $2.5 billion in damage to U.S. crops every year, mostly in southern states like Texas. But the exploding population of feral swine on the prairies of western Canada is threatening to spill south. Worse, wild pigs roaming Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba are often crossbreeds that combine the survival skills of wild Eurasian boar with the size and high fertility of domestic swine to create a “super pig” that’s spreading out of control. So northern states want to keep them out.

Brawling fans in stands delay start of Argentina-Brazil World Cup qualifying match for 27 minutes

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A brawl between fans at Maracana Stadium delayed the start of the South American World Cup qualifying match between Argentina and Brazil for 27 minutes. Lionel Messi led his Argentina squad off the field and into the locker rooms after the players called for calm. Police used batons to break up the fights between rival supporters, with parts of seats flying around and hitting some of the spectators behind one of the goals. Goalkeeper Dibu Martinez raced to one of the rails in front of the Argentina fans to urge police to stop the violence.

Coldplay concert in Malaysia can be stopped by organizers if the band misbehaves, government says

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A Malaysian minister said organizers of a Coldplay concert are able to stop Wednesday’s show if the British rock band misbehaves. Muslim conservatives have protested the concert over Coldplay’s support for the LGBTQ+ community. Recently, they also pushed for the concert to be halted in solidarity with Palestinians killed in the Israel-Hamas war. The government has rejected their calls to halt the show. Communication Minister Fahmi Fadzil said he doesn’t foresee any problem with Coldplay’s first concert in Malaysia later Wednesday. He said the band is pro-Palestinian and the government was “upbeat” about the concert. Police have tightened measures for the show at a stadium to be attended by some 75,000 people.

No one was injured when a US Navy plane landed in a Hawaii bay, but some fear environmental damage

HONOLULU (AP) — Concerns about environmental damage are looming a day after a large U.S. Navy plane overshot a runway and landed in a Hawaii bay. The Navy placed a floating barrier around the plane in Kaneohe Bay outside Honolulu on Tuesday. Residents are still concerned about damage to a reef in the area and how the military plans to remove the massive aircraft from the water. The Navy has not answered questions about extraction plans or environmental concerns. It said in a statement that there was no sign of fuel leaking from the plane. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources says it expects to conduct a damage assessment after the plane is removed.

Where can you shop on Black Friday? Here’s what’s open — and when

Black Friday is almost upon us, when retailers kick off the holiday season with offers meant to get customers in the shopping mood. A number of stores that were closed on Thanksgiving, including Walmart and Target, reopen early Friday as the holiday shopping season begins in earnest. Check out the hours of operations here for major retailers on Black Friday.

Accuser sues Bill Cosby for alleged abuse dating to 1980s under expiring New York survivors law

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who worked as a stand-in at “The Cosby Show” in the 1980s is suing Bill Cosby, saying he drugged and sexually abused her. The lawsuit filed in New York City Tuesday is the latest in a string filed against Cosby under New York state’s expiring Adult Survivors Act. The law gives victims of sexual abuse a one-year window for claims that would otherwise be barred by time limits. The anonymous accuser says the abuse happened at Cosby’s house after he offered to mentor her and help her land acting roles. A spokesperson for Cosby has declined to comment on the specifics of the lawsuit.

Formula One’s return to Las Vegas is a winner for late-night TV viewers, too

Formula One’s return to Las Vegas drew the largest audience for the series since June, despite starting in the middle of the night for viewers on the East Coast, ESPN says. The race, which began at 1 a.m. Eastern, attracted 1.3 million viewers, one of its largest audiences for the series this season, ESPN said. The telecast, which ran until just after 3 a.m. Eastern, averaged 1.3 million viewers. That’s the third-largest F1 audience of the season on cable and sixth-largest overall on ESPN platforms this season.

Yes, France is part of the European Union’s heart and soul. Just don’t touch its Camembert cheese

BRUSSELS (AP) — A culinary issue erupted as the European Parliament prepares to vote on Wednesday on a proposal about packaging waste. Some French cheese producers feared that its language would mean their delectable, pungent Camembert would no longer be encased in wooden boxes. They and others protested, calling it a matter of national pride for France — and a matter of common sense. Now legislators will vote on the plan that includes a special exemption for cheeses with the prized designation of controlled protection of origin.

Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic pleads not guilty to assaulting wife

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic has been released on personal recognizance bail after pleading not guilty to assaulting his wife. Police said Lucic appeared intoxicated when his wife called officers to their apartment Saturday. He was charged with assault and battery on a family member. He did not speak at his arraignment Tuesday, when a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. Lucic has not played since Oct. 21 because of injury. The Bruins said Saturday that Lucic was taking an indefinite leave of absence. His agent has not responded to messages seeking comment.

New Hampshire man had no car and no furniture, but died with a big secret, leaving his town millions

HINSDALE, N.H. (AP) — For years, Geoffrey Holt was known as a mobile home park groundskeeper in a small New Hampshire town. Now, he’s being remembered as a millionaire who gave his fortune to the community. Holt died in June at age 82. His 4,200 fellow residents in the town of Hinsdale recently learned he left nearly $4 million to benefit the following areas: education, health, recreation and culture. Holt was a modest man with few needs, but also a savvy investor who read financial publications. The Connecticut River town that has the nation’s oldest continually operating post office plans to use the money frugally, as he did.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.