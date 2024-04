AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:58 a.m. EDT

Taylor Swift drops 15 new songs on double album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology’

NEW YORK (AP) — Could there be a Taylor Swift new album rollout without a few additional surprises? No. On Friday, the pop star released her 11th album, “The Tortured Poets Department.” It is an amalgamation of her previous work and reflecting the artist who — at the peak of her powers — has spent the last few years re-recording her life’s work and touring its material, filtered through synth-pop anthems, breakup ballads, provocative and matured considerations. But that was midnight. At 2 a.m. ET, she released “The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology,” featuring 15 additional songs.

Reality TV’s Chrisleys are appealing their bank fraud and tax evasion convictions in federal court

ATLANTA (AP) — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have appealed aspects of their convictions on federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion. The Chrisleys rose to fame with their show “Chrisley Knows Best,” which chronicled the exploits of their tight-knit family. But prosecutors say they engaged in an extensive bank fraud scheme and hid their earnings from tax authorities while showcasing their extravagant lifestyle. Their accountant, Peter Tarantino, was indicted along with them and also is challenging his conviction. Lawyers for all three, as well as federal prosecutors, are set to appear for arguments before the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta on Friday.

Finding an apartment may be easier for California pet owners under new legislation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A bill in California wants to make more rental housing available to tenants with pets. Assembly Bill 2216 would ban blanket no-pets policies and prohibit landlords from charging extra for security deposit and rent for tenants who have cats, dogs or other common household animals. Supporters say too many renters struggle to find housing because landlords won’t take pets. Some tenants are forced to relinquish pets to overcrowded shelters. But property owners say they’re worried about property damage and liability. The bill is awaiting a vote by the full Assembly. Then it needs to go to the state Senate.

Coyotes officially leaving Arizona for Salt Lake City following approval of sale to Utah Jazz owners

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes are officially headed to Salt Lake City. The NHL Board of Governors voted Thursday to approve a $1.2 billion sale from Alex Meruelo to Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith, clearing the way for the franchise’s move to Utah next season. The deal includes a provision for Arizona to get an expansion team if a new arena is built within the next five years. The deal will be facilitated through the NHL, with $200 million going to league owners as a relocation fee.

Britain’s Prince Harry formally confirms he is now a US resident

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry, the son of King Charles III and fifth in line to the British throne, has formally confirmed he is now a U.S. resident. Four years after Harry and his American wife, Meghan, decamped to a villa on the Southern California coast, a travel company he controls filed paperwork informing British authorities this week that he has moved and is now “usually resident” in the United States. The formal acknowledgment underscores the prince’s increasing estrangement from Britain, after he and Meghan walked away from royal duties to pursue lucrative media deals in America.

Long-lost first model of the USS Enterprise from ‘Star Trek’ boldly goes home after twisting voyage

DALLAS (AP) — The first USS Enterprise has boldly gone back home, solving a decades-long mystery. The model used in the opening credits of the original “Star Trek” television series has been returned to the son of creator Gene Roddenberry. The 3-foot model went missing in the 1970s, so it caused a stir when it popped up on eBay last fall. The sellers took it down and contacted Dallas-based Heritage Auctions to authenticate it. Last weekend, the auction house facilitated its return to the creator’s son, Eugene “Rod” Roddenberry. He’s thrilled. He’s going to get it restored and hopes the public can see it in a museum.

Booming cold drink sales mean more plastic waste. So Starbucks redesigned its cups

Booming sales of cold drinks at Starbucks stores have created a problem: growing amounts of plastic waste from the single-use cups that Frappuccinos, Refreshers, cold brews and other iced drinks are served in. Starbucks said on Thursday that it plans to alleviate some of that waste with new disposable cups that contain up to 20% less plastic. The cups are due to be rolled out to stores in the U.S. and Canada starting this month. Although Seattle-based Starbucks got its start selling coffee, the company says cold drinks now account for 75% of its U.S. sales. Starbucks says the reduced-plastic cups are part of a commitment to cut its waste in half by 2030.

Rap artist GloRilla has been charged with drunken driving in Georgia

SUWANEE, Ga. (AP) — Jail records show the rap artist known as GloRilla has been charged with drunken driving in Georgia. GloRilla was charged Tuesday with first-offense driving under the influence of alcohol. She was also charged with having an open container of alcohol and failing to obey a traffic control device. Gwinnett County Jail booking records show the 24-year-old artist was arrested by police in Suwanee. The suburban community is about 30 miles northeast of Atlanta. The artist’s real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods. The jail records do not indicate whether Woods has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Light pole installation in Missouri hits fiber line, knocks out 911 service in several states

Workers installing a light pole in Missouri cut into a fiber line, knocking out 911 service for emergency agencies in Nebraska, Nevada and South Dakota. The mistake was reported Thursday by the company that operates the fiber line. The line was damaged Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri. While it didn’t impact Kansas City, the damage resulted in the loss of 911 service in three states. Problems with 911 calls in a Texas city along the U.S. border with Mexico were unrelated, but the widespread outage created concerns about what was causing the problems. On Wednesday night, the outages created confusion for people trying to reach several communications agencies.

One Tech Tip: What to do if your personal info has been exposed in a data breach

LONDON (AP) — Data breaches are becoming an almost regular occurrence. As more of our lives move online, our personal data like email addresses, phone numbers, birthdates and even passcodes are becoming ever more vulnerable to theft or being mistakenly exposed. Cybersecurity experts say people need to remain vigilant. Be on guard for phishing and other social engineering attempts. Change your password to a strong one for the account involved. There are online services that you can check, to see if your email has been involved in a data breach. Inform your bank or credit card company and notify credit agencies.

